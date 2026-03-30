Wings to Cease Operations at Season's End

Published on March 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







Following the 2025-2026 season, we have made the decision to cease operations of the Philadelphia Wings franchise under the Comcast Spectacor portfolio. This was not an easy conclusion to reach, and it is one we considered with great care.

Since the Wings' re-establishment in 2017 and return to the turf in 2018, the team has proudly carried on Philadelphia's rich lacrosse tradition at the highest level. We hope you will join us in continuing to root for our players as they pursue new opportunities throughout the league.

On behalf of our leadership team, players, and the countless others who have been impacted by the Wings franchise over the years, thank you. We truly could not have built this community without you.

We recognize that this news may come as a disappointment, and we want to express how grateful we are for your steadfast dedication to the team. Your support has been central to the identity of the Wings, and it has meant more than we can express.

Thank you, sincerely, for your passion, your commitment, and the community you helped build around Wings lacrosse.







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