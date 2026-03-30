Why Haven't the Swarm Clinched Yet - and the Scenarios That Could Send Them to the Playoffs

Published on March 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The Georgia Swarm are sitting in a strong position as the National Lacrosse League regular season winds down. With a 10-5 record and three games remaining, Georgia is currently third in the standings and firmly in the playoff race.

But if you've been watching the NLL standings closely, you might be wondering one thing:

Why haven't the Swarm officially clinched a playoff spot yet???

Here's what Georgia fans need to know about the playoff picture and the scenarios ahead.

Why the Swarm Haven't Clinched Yet

In the NLL, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs. While the Swarm are well inside that cut line, there is still a mathematical scenario where multiple teams behind them could reach 10 wins - potentially creating tie situations that would determine the final seeds.

Teams currently chasing the playoff line include the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Ottawa Black Bears, Rochester Knighthawks, and San Diego Seals.

Because some of those teams can still technically reach or tie Georgia's win total, the Swarm have not yet been able to mathematically eliminate every playoff elimination scenario. Until those possibilities disappear - either through other teams losing or Georgia adding another win - the playoff berth cannot officially be locked.

The good news? The Swarm are very close!

How the Swarm Could Clinch This Weekend (Without Playing During Their Bye Week)

Georgia doesn't play this weekend, but they could still clinch a playoff spot this weekend depending on other results. Two games in particular could secure Georgia's place in the postseason.

First, the Rochester Knighthawks travel to face the Halifax Thunderbirds. If Rochester loses, they would drop to 7-9 and could only finish with nine wins, meaning they could no longer catch the Swarm.

The second key matchup features the San Diego Seals visiting the Toronto Rock. A Seals loss would drop San Diego to 6-9, also preventing them from reaching 10 wins.

If both of those results occur, the Swarm would officially clinch a playoff berth without even stepping on the floor.

However, if the results go the other way this weekend, the playoff picture would remain unchanged for now. If the Rochester Knighthawks defeat the Halifax Thunderbirds or the San Diego Seals defeat the Toronto Rock, those teams would stay mathematically alive in the playoff race.

That means they could still reach 10 or more wins by the end of the season, keeping open the possibility of a tie in the standings with the Georgia Swarm. As long as those scenarios remain possible, the National Lacrosse League cannot officially confirm Georgia's playoff berth. In that case, the Swarm would simply need either another loss by those chasing teams in the coming weeks or one more win of their own to officially lock in their postseason spot.

What Happens If Georgia Loses Its Remaining Games?

Even in the worst-case scenario, the Swarm would still finish 10-8.

Because several of the teams chasing the final playoff spots still play each other, it becomes difficult for enough teams to leapfrog Georgia in the standings. That means the Swarm would still likely qualify for the postseason, though they could fall into the sixth through eighth seed range.

In that case, Georgia would still make the playoffs but would likely open the postseason on the road.

What If the Swarm Start Winning?

Georgia still has a chance to climb the standings over the final three games.

If the Swarm finishes 11-7, they likely land somewhere between fourth and sixth place, keeping them in the hunt for a home playoff game.

If they go 2-1 to finish 12-6, the Swarm would be in a strong position to secure a top four seed, which would mean hosting a first-round playoff game at Gas South Arena.

And if Georgia runs the table and finishes 13-5, they could climb as high as second place in the league, depending on how the teams above them perform.

The Path to Hosting a Playoff Game

Hosting a playoff game is still very much within reach.

To do that, Georgia likely needs to finish with at least 12 wins, meaning the Swarm would need to win two of their final three games.

If that happens - and one or two teams ahead of them drop games - the Swarm could secure a top-four seed and bring playoff lacrosse back to Gas South Arena during the weekend of April 25th.

The Bottom Line

The Georgia Swarm are in an excellent position with the postseason approaching at the end of April. While they haven't officially clinched yet, math is working strongly in their favor. With three games left, Georgia still has the opportunity to not only secure a playoff spot but potentially host a playoff game - and maybe even climb higher in the standings.

For Swarm fans, the playoff push is officially on. Just needed to do some math to figure it out!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2026

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