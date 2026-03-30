National Lacrosse League Begins Strategic Transition to Position Wings' Franchise for Long-Term Growth

Published on March 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Comcast Spectacor will transition out of ownership of the Philadelphia Wings franchise following the 2025-2026 season. The League has already initiated a comprehensive process to identify the next ownership group and evaluate the strongest long-term market opportunity for the franchise.

This transition represents a strategic step in aligning the club with an ownership group and operating environment positioned to maximize its future potential. As part of this evolution, the League is prioritizing markets and venues that offer enhanced flexibility, fan engagement opportunities, and long-term growth alignment with the NLL's broader business trajectory.

"Our priority is to position this franchise for sustained success and long-term value creation. We are actively engaging with prospective ownership groups who share our vision for growth, community impact, and competitive excellence. The League's momentum continues to build, and we are confident this transition will lead to an exciting new chapter for the franchise and its players."

Brett Frood

NLL Commissioner







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2026

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