Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Desert Dogs (5) Final

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings secured an 11-5 win against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in their last home game of the season.

Forward Lukas Nielsen tallied four goals and three assists for seven points, leading the team.

Goaltender Nick Damude played his 100th NLL career game tonight, securing 60 saves on 65 shots.

The Wings will now travel to Vancouver to take on the Warriors for their final game of the NLL 2025-26 season.

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 5-12 11 FINAL 5 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS 7-9

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 3 4 1 3 - 11 PHI: Damude (60/65)

LV 2 1 2 0 - 5 LV: Buque (5/10)

Kells (17/23)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Nielsen (4), LeClair (2), Jackson (2), Fannell (1), Sinfield (1), Young (1)

LV: Killen (2), Poitras (2), Cloutier (1)







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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