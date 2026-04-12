Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SSaskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush fell short against the Colorado Mammoth 13-11 on Saturday Night at SaskTel Centre.

Ryan Keenan led the way with 6 points (1g, 5a) on the night, matching his career high for points in the regular season (90). Brock Haley recorded a second-half hat-trick. And Jake Naso scored his first 2 goals of the season, while winning 19-of-28 faceoffs. After tonight's game, the Rush fall to 6th place in the NLL standings.

The Rush are back at home next Saturday, April 18th, taking on the Toronto Rock in the final game of the regular season.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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