Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home
Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
SSaskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush fell short against the Colorado Mammoth 13-11 on Saturday Night at SaskTel Centre.
Ryan Keenan led the way with 6 points (1g, 5a) on the night, matching his career high for points in the regular season (90). Brock Haley recorded a second-half hat-trick. And Jake Naso scored his first 2 goals of the season, while winning 19-of-28 faceoffs. After tonight's game, the Rush fall to 6th place in the NLL standings.
The Rush are back at home next Saturday, April 18th, taking on the Toronto Rock in the final game of the regular season.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home - Saskatchewan Rush
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- Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE - Colorado Mammoth
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- Black Bears Fall to Rock; Set Sights on Halifax - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Look for Second Straight Win vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
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