Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The NLL's top team, the Saskatchewan Rush, fell short 13-9 on Friday night on the road in Toronto.

Robert Church led the way offensively with 4 goals and 6 points, followed by Ryan Keenan (2 goals, 4 assists) and Zach Manns (5 assists). Frank Scigliano reached an important milestone tonight, with his 11th save moving him into 10th place in all-time goalie saves (5515). Keenan's two goals give him 33 on the season, matching his career high with 3 games remaining.

The Rush are back at home for the remaining 3 games of the regular season, starting with next Saturday's game against Buffalo. The Rush remain undefeated at home this season and look to build some momentum heading into the playoffs, having clinched their playoff spot last weekend at home.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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