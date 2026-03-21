Thunderbirds Head to Georgia for Massive Matchup with Swarm

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds head on the road Friday night, as they'll be in search of a victory against the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds' offence has buried double-digit goal totals in three straight outings, turning a corner from a tough opening to the year.

Leading the way is Clarke Petterson (29G, 35A), who has 24 points in those last three games, including a seven-assist, 10-point outing last weekend against Toronto. Brendan Bomberry (4G, 16A) also had his strongest showing of the year with two goals and four points, as did Mike Robinson (5G, 8A), who tucked a hat trick and four points of his own.

Halifax captain Cody Jamieson (18G, 22A) has been a standout for his squad all year, while Jason Knox (11G, 14A) has also picked up his production with the added touches on the lefty side.

Veteran Stephen Keogh (5G, 5A) has also registered two points per game since re-joining the lineup a month ago.

Ryan Terefenko continued his point streak last weekend. The transition ace has recorded at least a point in all 13 games this season. Graeme Hossack has also been a wall on the back end, helping to anchor this Thunderbirds defence.

A big advantage the Thunderbirds should hold is in the face-off dot. Jake Withers is winning draws at a 70-percent clip, while the Swarm as a team are sitting at just 24% on the year.

Those extra possessions could prove to be pivotal in this game, especially with the Halifax offence finding its stride over the last three games.

Warren Hill occupies the Thunderbirds' net in this game. The Halifax starter sits with a 5-5 record, along with a 10.48 goals-against average and an .805 save percentage on the year.

Scouting the Swarm

The Swarm's offence is headed by the veteran trio of Lyle Thompson (20G, 30A), Shayne Jackson (23G, 29A), and Bryan Cole (9G, 31A).

However, the play of rookie Nolan Byrne (21G, 17A) and Kaleb Benedict (11G, 17A) has also been huge for Georgia's success this season.

The Swarm defensively were able to hold Halifax to just seven goals in The Nest earlier this year. The team is led by some strong two-way talents in Michael Grace, Jacob Hickey, and Ben Trumble, along with Jordan MacIntosh, Mike Manley, Adam Wiedemann, and Jeff Henrick.

Brett Dobson has put himself into the front-runner spot for Goalie of the Year with his standout play in the Georgia crease this season. Currently sitting at 8-4 on the year, he has a 7.70 GAA and an .845 SV%.

Milestone Watch

Broadcast Information

Fans can tune into Friday's action on TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada, and on ESPN+ in the United States.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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