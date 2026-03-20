The Laker Legacy: How Ethan Walker Brought Peterborough Finesse to the FireWolves

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Forward Ethan Walker with the Peterborough Lakers

(Oshawa FireWolves, Credit: Peterborough Lakers) Forward Ethan Walker with the Peterborough Lakers(Oshawa FireWolves, Credit: Peterborough Lakers)

OSHAWA, ON - Beyond his roles as a varsity lacrosse coach in Kansas City and an accomplished home cook, Oshawa FireWolves forward Ethan Walker has become a cornerstone of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). A veteran of the FireWolves organization for four years, Walker was instrumental in the team's 2024 NLL Finals run-a campaign that saw him post career highs in goals (32), assists (52), and points (84).

While he has reached the pinnacle of the professional game, Walker's journey began in the storied lacrosse boxes of his hometown: Peterborough, Ontario.

"I was born and raised in Peterborough, so I was a Laker throughout minor and junior lacrosse, and I eventually played a year of senior in 2019," Walker said, reflecting on his roots. "I remember my parents getting season tickets at the Memorial Centre on Thursday nights; it was a staple. The whole town knew it was Thursday. You'd see crowds of people walking to the 'Mem Centre' to watch the Lakers on the home floor."

Those roars from the Peterborough faithful and the tradition of Mann Cup titles form Walker's earliest memories. He was eventually able to contribute to that legacy, joining the Lakers' senior squad for their 2019 Mann Cup championship in Victoria. Though his floor time was limited during that western swing, the experience of playing for an organization steeped in such history left a lasting impression.

When Walker left Peterborough to pursue the collegiate path, he took his "Laker finesse" to the University of Denver. There, he developed under the legendary Bill Tierney and Matt Brown. The combination of Tierney-who led Princeton to six NCAA titles-and Brown, a Burnaby, B.C. native with a box lacrosse background, allowed Walker to evolve into a versatile offensive threat.

"Coach Brown played there himself and held a bunch of records for goals and playing time. To be coached by a guy who had walked in those same shoes was incredible," Walker said. "I'll be forever grateful that Coach T and Coach Brown took a chance on me when I was just a 16-year-old kid."

After a rookie stint with the Georgia Swarm, Walker found his home with the FireWolves. Over the last four seasons, he has transformed from a young prospect into an alternate captain and a premier NLL playmaker.

The FireWolves' recent move from Albany to Oshawa has been a homecoming in more ways than one. For Walker, it is an opportunity to showcase professional lacrosse to the hotbed of minor associations in the Durham Region.

"You think about Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, Whitby, Clarington, Peterborough, Cobourg, and Port Hope," Walker noted. "There are all these towns east of Toronto that now have a short drive to Oshawa to see world-class lacrosse."

The move has also been a win for the Walker family. "They used to drive seven hours to Albany to watch a game, I'd see them for five minutes, and then they'd drive seven hours back," Walker laughed. "Now, it's a 40-minute drive from Peterborough. They watch the game, we get to catch up properly, and they're still home by midnight."

The FireWolves' tenure at the Tribute Communities Centre has already produced highlights: the franchise's first win, its first goal, and a burgeoning, passionate fanbase. Walker famously netted the game-winner in the opener, though he is quick to deflect the credit.

"Thanks to Tye [Kurtz] for battling in the corner for that loose ball. If it wasn't for him picking that up and getting roughed up, Toronto might have had a chance to tie it."

Individual accolades have followed, including his 100th career goal, a milestone that actually caught him by surprise.

"I had zero idea," Walker chuckled. "My wife texted me after the game against Halifax to tell me. It's cool, but I mostly think about the teammates I've had over the last four years who helped me get there."

Walker credits much of his professional evolution to FireWolves offensive coordinator Clem D'Orazio. Under D'Orazio's system, Walker has learned to dissect defences with surgical precision.

"Clem has a big brain. He sees the game differently than most offensive coaches," Walker explained. "He's great at listening to the players. We see things on the floor that you can't see from the bench. Clem analyzes our feedback and gives us answers-that's a rare quality in a coach."

Walker and the rest of the FireWolves will return to the turf when they suit up for Marvel Superhero Night on March 28 at 7:00 PM from the Tribute Communities Centre against the Rochester Knighthawks. Come dressed up as your favorite superhero for a fun night full of superhero magic! Fans can purchase their tickets.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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