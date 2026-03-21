Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Black Bears
Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between Vancouver and Ottawa this season (Jan. 23 at OTT, 12-8 W).
- The Warriors have a 4-2 all-time record against the Black Bears franchise, including a 3-1 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal leads in the NLL in scoring with 99 points (33-66-99).
- Curtis Dickson is third in the NLL in goals this season (36).
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Curtis Dickson
- Dickson is third on the Warriors in scoring this season (36-27-63) and is third in the NLL in goals. He is four goals away from his 10th career 40-goal season.
PLAYER TO WATCH - OTTAWA
Jeff Teat
- The first overall pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft, Teat is currently second in the NLL in scoring with 96 points (37-59-96) and tied for first in goals (37).
WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS
Vancouver Ottawa
11.4 GF/Game 11.3
9.3 GA/Game 11.4
45.1 Shots/Game 53.6
12.5 PIM/Game 11.1
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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