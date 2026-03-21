Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Black Bears

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between Vancouver and Ottawa this season (Jan. 23 at OTT, 12-8 W).

- The Warriors have a 4-2 all-time record against the Black Bears franchise, including a 3-1 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal leads in the NLL in scoring with 99 points (33-66-99).

- Curtis Dickson is third in the NLL in goals this season (36).

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Curtis Dickson

- Dickson is third on the Warriors in scoring this season (36-27-63) and is third in the NLL in goals. He is four goals away from his 10th career 40-goal season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - OTTAWA

Jeff Teat

- The first overall pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft, Teat is currently second in the NLL in scoring with 96 points (37-59-96) and tied for first in goals (37).

WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS

Vancouver Ottawa

11.4 GF/Game 11.3

9.3 GA/Game 11.4

45.1 Shots/Game 53.6

12.5 PIM/Game 11.1

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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