Ryan Dilks Lives up to his Nickname One Shutdown Shift at a Time

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Ryan Dilks continues to set the standard for defence in the National Lacrosse League, earning a reputation as 'The Glove'.

The nickname, given by Warriors Assistant Coach & Assistant GM Bob McMahon, speaks to Dilks' uncanny ability to stick to his check, like a baseball in a glove. It's a fitting comparison, one that echoes former NBA great Gary Payton, who built a legacy shutting down the game's top offensive threats.

On a recent episode of Vancouver Warriors Podcast: "Goalie Mindset and Group Chat Chirps", hosts Tino Fera, Marcus Klarich, Owen Grant, and special guest Christian Del Bianco highlighted the impact Dilks has on the defensive end, especially when it comes to matching up against the opposing team's best player every night.

When the conversation turned to Ottawa Black Bears forward Jeff Teat and the challenges of guarding him, they all agreed that having Dilks on the Warriors' back end means having an edge.

"Obviously, we've got a big task," Grant said about guarding Teat. "But we've got a good guy to shadow him in Dilksy."

"The Glove!!" Del Bianco, Grant, and Klarich said - almost in unison.

Teat averages 2.6 goals per game, but in a 10-8 Warriors win, Dilks helped limit Teat to two goals and five assists.

Dilks started the season picking up where he left off last year, and he's kept pace all season. He is always consistent and composed, and Warriors Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky knows what he's going to get from Dilks on a nightly basis.

"He welcomes those challenges week after week. He always gets the other team's top player, whether it's on the right side or the left side of the floor. He gets that assignment," Malawsky said.

"He's done an excellent job all season long, and I think he's super instrumental in how our defensive schemes are laid out. A lot of it is around Dilksy, so knowing that we have him really helps us from a defensive perspective."

His versatility is a major part of that value. While right-handed defenders typically check left-handed forwards, Dilks has the ability to take assignments on either side of the floor and thrive.

Two weeks ago, Dilks had the assignment of checking Georgia Swarm's Lyle Thompson and held Thompson to just two goals on the night.

"He checked a righty, which means that Lyle can go over top and shoot over him, so that's a really tough assignment," Malawsky said. "To be able to go over and check on the wrong side of the floor and still do a phenomenal job on one of the best players in the National Lacrosse League, Lyle Thompson, and still contribute on the score sheet is incredible."

Dilks is locked in on the defensive side of the floor, but when he gets the opportunity to score or assist, he's got the wheels to get up the floor. Dilks picked off a pass on the penalty kill from Thompson, taking the ball downhill and scored shorthanded on a breakaway. He added three caused turnovers and scooped up eight loose balls in the game, showing his ability to defence into offence.

The Glove has as high an efficiency on the offensive end as the defensive end of the floor.

Last week, the 35-year-old had an assist to defenceman Jeff Cornwall in transition against the Black Bears, to tie the game that looked like it was going into overtime. It was a critical moment and helped the team lock in a win and clinch a playoff spot for the second year in a row.

Dilks is a key piece of the Warriors' penalty kill, recording two shorthanded goals and is tied for second in the league with three shorthanded points. Vancouver's penalty kill sits atop the NLL, clicking at a 70 percent success rate, and Dilks' speed and anticipation have helped keep the PK at the top of the league.

The Warriors' defence is second in the league with a 9.20 goals-against average.

Whether he's shutting down elite scorers, disrupting passing lanes, or turning a defensive stop into a momentum-shifting goal, Dilks continues to prove why he's one of the most trusted defenders in the league.

The Warriors know exactly what they're going to get with The Glove on the floor, and that's a matchup that isn't going anywhere.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.