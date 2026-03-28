Nielsen's Pair Not Enough in 11-6 Setback

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







Newly-acquired Lukas Nielsen had a pair of goals along with rookie Dalton Young, but the Philadelphia Wings couldn't keep pace with the Oshawa Firewolves in an 11-6 setback outside of Toronto.

Oshawa picked up goals from four different players the first quarter to build a 4-0 lead, and after Nielsen put the Wings on the board 3:11 into the second quarter, the Firewolves added three more to take a 7-1 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Wings outscored Oshawa 5-4 in the second half, with Brennan O'Neill starting things off 46 seconds into the third quarter. Kyle Jackson and Young scored 54 seconds apart midway through the quarter, and Nielsen then added his second 2:32 before the break. Young closed out the scoring with 1:23 to play as the clubs combined for just three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Eric Fannell and Sam LeClair each contributed two assists on the night, while Travis Longboat recorded his first Wings assist in his first game with the club. Lian Patten and Alex Pace each grabbed eight loose balls, and Bo Columbus went 13-for-21 on faceoffs.

Nick Damude started the game and made six saves on 10 shots in 7:55 of action before stepping aside for Deacan Knott, who stopped 37 of the 44 shots he saw over the final 52:05.

The Wings will now enjoy their first bye week since the first week of the 2026 calendar year after being in action for 11 games over 10 consecutive weeks. They'll return to action with a two-home-game weekend Friday the 27th against Halifax and Sunday the 29th against Toronto.







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