Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Thunderbirds (8) Final
Published on March 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings fell to the Halifax Thunderbirds, 8-6, in a low-scoring matchup.
Defensive player Isaiah Davis-Allen played his 100th career NLL game, finishing with four loose balls and one blocked shot.
Goaltender Deacan Knott played his first full game this season, recording 41 saves in the loss.
The Wings return to action this weekend when they host the Toronto Rock on Sunday, March 29 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
POSTGAME NOTES
Friday, March 27, 2026
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA
WINGS
3-12 6 FINAL 8 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS
6-9
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 2 3 0 1 - 6 PHI: Knott (41/49)
HFX 2 2 1 3 - 8 HFX: Hill (44/50)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Nielsen (2), LeClair (2), Sinfield (1), Young (1)
HFX: Robinson (2), Blumbergs (2), Knox (1), Bomberry (2), Petterson (1)
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