Wings Postgame: Wings (6) vs. Thunderbirds (8) Final

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings fell to the Halifax Thunderbirds, 8-6, in a low-scoring matchup.

Defensive player Isaiah Davis-Allen played his 100th career NLL game, finishing with four loose balls and one blocked shot.

Goaltender Deacan Knott played his first full game this season, recording 41 saves in the loss.

The Wings return to action this weekend when they host the Toronto Rock on Sunday, March 29 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

Friday, March 27, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA

WINGS

3-12 6 FINAL 8 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS

6-9

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 2 3 0 1 - 6 PHI: Knott (41/49)

HFX 2 2 1 3 - 8 HFX: Hill (44/50)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Nielsen (2), LeClair (2), Sinfield (1), Young (1)

HFX: Robinson (2), Blumbergs (2), Knox (1), Bomberry (2), Petterson (1)







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 27, 2026

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