St. Paddy's Day Celebrations Continue as the Vancouver Warriors Host Ottawa Black Bears on March 20

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - It's time to gear up in your best green attire, Warriors fans! The Vancouver Warriors are hosting their annual St. Paddy's Day game, presented by Uber Eats, this Friday, March 20, when they host their Canadian rivals, the Ottawa Black Bears, at 7:00pm PT.

The Warriors are coming off a 14-7 victory in Georgia last week over the Swarm, now sitting at 10-4 on the season, and poised for an electric end to the regular season. Keegan Bal leads the NLL in scoring with 99 points (33-66-99), and goaltender Christian Del Bianco is second in the NLL in save percentage (81.7%) and third in goals-against average (9.26).

To kick off the night, the Warriors will be hosting a St. Paddy's Day crawl! Bring your friends & join us at Rogers Arena ahead of the game from 6:00-6:30pm. You and your friends will travel around Rogers Arena on our exclusive Pub Crawl!

For ONLY $55, you get:

Ticket to the game

Two drink vouchers

A St. Paddy's Day tee-shirt

In-Game Activations:

Jam out with the Blarney Stone house band, The Shenanigans, all night long as they play some St. Paddy's Day favourites!

Green beer is back! Fans will have the option of getting green beer across Rogers Arena, helping keep the St. Paddy's Day vibes high!

Make sure to grab a voucher from Uber Eats on your way out of the arena after the game!

Be sure to stick around post-game, as the Warriors look to break their World Record for the Largest Flip Cup Game! Last year, 327 incredible fans were a part of history, and we want to make this year's game even bigger! If you want to be a part of this exclusive record, grab a ticket to one of the Party Zones and be one of the first 400 people on the turf!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single-game, group tickets, suites, and more, can be found HERE!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night, presented by Langara - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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