Warriors Outlast Thunderbirds, 8-7, in Defensive Battle

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Warriors produced a come-from-behind performance to beat the Halifax Thunderbirds 8-7 on Rodeo Night at Rogers Arena.

Jesse King scored the go-ahead goal and led the way with a hat trick and three assists, while Curtis Dickson and Keegan Bal had two goals apiece, and defender Owen Grant scored one goal in transition.

With Bal's four points, he surpassed his season career high of 112 points (43G, 69A) last season and has 113 points (39G, 74A) with one regular-season game next week.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 38 of 45 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 12-5 on the season, earning the most wins in franchise history. They are back at Rogers Arena for Fan Appreciation Night, Saturday, April 18th, to face the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

By: Lindsey Horsting







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 10, 2026

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