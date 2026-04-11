The Voices of the Den: Meet the Trio Behind FireWolves Broadcasts

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - A new sports franchise brings an undeniable surge of energy to its community. While much of the spotlight shines on the athletes, the transition to a new city requires a dedicated army behind the scenes: office staff, ticketing experts, game-day operations, and the broadcasters-the often-unsung heroes who narrate the action night in and night out.

For the Oshawa FireWolves' inaugural season, the task of bringing the game to life from the Tribute Communities Centre (TCC) has fallen to a seasoned trio: Dan Malta, Scott Arnold, and Parisa Shobbar.

Malta was born and raised in Whitby, ON, while Arnold hails from Peterborough, Ontario, two cities where lacrosse isn't just a sport-it's a religion. Malta's media career began as a producer for the legendary Peterborough Lakers Sr. "A" team, working alongside veteran voices like Pete Dalliday.

Over the last decade, Malta and Arnold have built a seamless chemistry, covering everything from Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) on Thursday nights to OHL hockey with the Peterborough Petes. When the NLL announced its move to Oshawa, the duo knew they had to be part of it.

"When the Oshawa FireWolves came up, Scott and I were broadcasting a women's MSL game," Malta recalled. "He came down the stairs, looked at me, and said, 'We're going to do that. Let's apply.' That was our transition to the NLL."

For Arnold, the path to the booth was a mix of luck and 'fake it 'til you make it' grit. While at a Toronto Rock game, a chance photo in front of a media backdrop led to a job offer.

"I was asked if I had broadcasting experience. I didn't lie-I didn't say yes or no-I just asked, 'What time do you need me there?'"

Arnold laughed. After braving a massive snowstorm to call a game in Brampton, he eventually became the voice of the Durham Turfdogs (CLAX) at the TCC, making his return to the arena with the FireWolves a full-circle moment.

Parisa Shobbar brings a different dynamic to the team. Born and raised in Vancouver, her background was steeped in hockey and soccer. Her introduction to the National Lacrosse League came when the Toronto Rock moved to Hamilton.

"I remember everyone saying how electric NLL games are," Shobbar said. "As a team, we watched a Rock game, and that was my first taste of how the league operates."

Shobbar's path crossed with Arnold's during a stint with the Brooklin Lacrosse Club. With a resume that includes work with the PWHL and the OHL, Shobbar felt an instant connection to the FireWolves' vision after meeting with owner Oliver Marti.

"I knew right off the bat that the FireWolves had a solid organization and character," Shobbar noted. "I love expanding my wheelhouse and diversifying my knowledge; in sports, knowledge is power."

While the game on the floor remains the priority, the shift from summer "ball" to the professional atmosphere of the NLL has been a welcome change of pace.

"Coming from summer ball to winter ball, I actually miss the silence of summer sometimes," Malta joked. "I like being able to hear everything on the floor. But I've been spoiled; I've watched the Peterborough Lakers for 12 years. The transition to the NLL is smooth because the talent is so high-most of the guys we covered in MSL are the same stars we see here."

For the trio, the most rewarding part of the inaugural season has been the reception from the Durham Region.

"The fans have been so positive," Shobbar said. "They are genuinely excited to meet the players and be part of this."

Arnold agreed, noting the palpable energy in the building: "It's the excitement. All the staff are just so happy with the hard work everyone has put in to get ready for game day. It shows in the broadcast."

This broadcasting trio have been instrumental to bringing the excitement of the FireWolves inaugural season in Oshawa to fans all over the world and telling the stories that have made these games a must attend event.

They have two more broadcasts remaining on the season, and their next will come this Saturday, April 11, at 7:00 PM when the FireWolves host the Calgary Roughnecks on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

A reminder to fans to get your tickets here, and that the first 3,000 fans to enter the TCC will receive a Colton Watkinson Wrestling Night Bobblehead.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.