Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Thunderbirds
Published on April 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Halifax this season.
- The Warriors have a 6-19 all-time record against the Thunderbirds franchise, including a 4-8 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal leads in the NLL in scoring with 109 points (37-72-109).
- Curtis Dickson is t-fifth in the NLL in goals this season (38).
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Keegan Bal
- The Coquitlam, BC native leads the NLL in points (109) and assists (72) this season, and is coming off a two-point performance last week in Buffalo. Bal is only four points away from setting a new career-high, having set his current high last season (112 points).
PLAYER TO WATCH - HALIFAX
Clarke Petterson
- The Toronto, ON native leads the Thunderbirds in scoring this season with 82 points (37-45-82) in 16 games, and is coming off a six-point outing (3-3-6) last week at home to Rochester.
WARRIORS VS THUNDERBIRDS
Vancouver Halifax
10.9 GF/Game 10.5
9.6 GA/Game 110.5
44.9 Shots/Game 50.0
15.1 PIM/Game 17.4
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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