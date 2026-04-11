Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Thunderbirds

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Halifax this season.

- The Warriors have a 6-19 all-time record against the Thunderbirds franchise, including a 4-8 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal leads in the NLL in scoring with 109 points (37-72-109).

- Curtis Dickson is t-fifth in the NLL in goals this season (38).

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- The Coquitlam, BC native leads the NLL in points (109) and assists (72) this season, and is coming off a two-point performance last week in Buffalo. Bal is only four points away from setting a new career-high, having set his current high last season (112 points).

PLAYER TO WATCH - HALIFAX

Clarke Petterson

- The Toronto, ON native leads the Thunderbirds in scoring this season with 82 points (37-45-82) in 16 games, and is coming off a six-point outing (3-3-6) last week at home to Rochester.

WARRIORS VS THUNDERBIRDS

Vancouver Halifax

10.9 GF/Game 10.5

9.6 GA/Game 110.5

44.9 Shots/Game 50.0

15.1 PIM/Game 17.4

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 10, 2026

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