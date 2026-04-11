Thunderbirds Lose Tight-Scoring Game to Warriors

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC -- The Halifax Thunderbirds came up short on the West Coast on Friday night, losing 8-7 to the Vancouver Warriors at Rogers Arena.

Clarke Petterson, Jason Knox, Mike Robinson, and Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson each finished with four points apiece, while rookie Casey Wilson had his first career goal in his NLL debut.

Warren Hill made 51 stops, but ended up with the loss on the night.

It took Halifax just 23 seconds to get on the board, as Petterson ripped home a runner off an opening face-off win by Jake Withers. Keegan Bal tied the game at one shortly after, but Petterson's second of the evening came on the power-play to put his team back ahead. Knox added his first off a bouncer in tight to send Halifax into the second frame with a 3-1 lead.

Cody Jamieson made it a three-goal lead for Halifax, but back-to-back tallies from Curtis Dicskon and Owen Grant brought the hosts within one. Knox scored another on the power-play, hammering a shot to the far-side corner, but Dickson added another to cut the Halifax lead back to one.

Robinson got his lone goal on the night off the ensuing draw, getting a feed from Jake Withers and finishing in close. That put Halifax up 6-4 heading into the half.

The third quarter was a scoreless affair, with both teams leaning on their goalies to help shut the door. Each team killed off multiple penalties as well, sending the game into the fourth still deadlocked at 6-4 in favour of Halifax.

Vancouver broke the seal to open the fourth, with Jesse King scoring to pull his team within a goal. Wilson had a massive marker, stinging an outside shot to put the Thunderbirds up by a pair again. But three straight goals from Vancouver put them into the lead in the final frame. A goal from Jamieson was wiped off the board on review with just under two minutes to play, and Halifax wasn't able to find the tying goal.

Now at 7-10 on the season, Halifax's playoff hopes come down to their final game of the regular season against the Ottawa Black Bears next weekend. The Apr 18 matchup at Scotiabank Arena could be a win-and-in scenario for both teams. Opening face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. AT.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 10, 2026

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