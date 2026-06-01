Graeme Hossack Named Defensive Player of the Year

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Graeme Hossack has been named the team's Defensive Player of the Year as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"Yes, I'm really honoured to be recognized by my teammates," Hossack said. "To have the respect from the guys in our room means a lot to me. What made this season so special was the belief we had in each other, even during the tough stretches. Nobody quit, nobody pointed fingers, and we kept pushing and building together. Making it to the finals with this group is something I'll always be proud of. Even though we came up short in the last series, I'm grateful to have battled alongside this team every step of the way."

Hossack just wrapped his 10th season in the league, all spent as a member of the organization.

This past season, Hossack appeared in all 18 regular-season contests for the Thunderbirds, scoring four goals and finishing the year with 14 points, 132 loose balls and 20 caused turnovers.

The three-time NLL Defender of the Year continued to be a pillar on the back end for Halifax in their run to the NLL Finals. Playing in all six of the team's playoff games, Hossack had a pair of assists, along with 42 loose balls, four caused turnovers, and 11 blocks.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 1, 2026

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