Kyle Rubisch Re-Signs with the FireWolves on a Two-Year Agreement

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves defenseman Kyle Rubisch

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves defenseman Kyle Rubisch(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have re-signed defenseman Kyle Rubisch to a two-year deal, pending league approval.

Rubisch joined the FireWolves for the 2025-2026 season as they played their inaugural season in Oshawa. The 6'2 ¬Â³ 225 lbs defenseman made an immediate impact and brought a steady presence to the FireWolves defence. In his first season with the FireWolves, he received the Zeta Award which is the Defensive Player of the Year as voted on by his teammates.

Rubisch is widely regarded as one of the best defensemen to ever play in the NLL having been named the NLL Defensive Player of the Year four times (2012-2015). He is a three-time NLL Champion with the Edmonton Rush and Saskatchewan Rush (2015, 2016, 2018).

The Brampton, ON native was selected 2nd overall by the Boston Blazers in the 2010 NLL Entry Draft. In his fifteen NLL seasons with Boston, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, San Diego, and Oshawa, Rubish has amassed 98 points (22g, 76a), 1852 loose balls, and 495 caused turnovers in the regular season. In 30 career playoff games, he has collected 9 assists, 186 loose balls, and 58 caused turnovers. He most recently played with the San Diego Seals the past two seasons.

His 495 regular season caused turnovers is an NLL record since caused turnovers started being tracked in 2011. He has also scooped up the 8th most loose balls in NLL regular season history with 1,852.

Rubisch has close ties to the Durham Region as he currently resides in Whitby with his family. He will continue to be an integral part of the new chapter of FireWolves lacrosse in Oshawa.

Get your season tickets now for the 2026-2027 season and watch Kyle Rubsich dominate on the defence.

Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 1, 2026

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