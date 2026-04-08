Bringing the Big Team to Small Communities, Warriors Continue to Grow the Game in BC

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







In their commitment to grow the game, the Vancouver Warriors have expanded beyond the Lower Mainland this season, bringing lacrosse camps directly into communities across the province.

The Warriors recently held a camp on Vancouver Island that was a success for coaches and players alike.

Warriors' forwards Jesse King, Ryan Sheridan, and recent signee Marshal King led a camp on Vancouver Island at Centennial Park Multi Sport Box in Saanich. The coaches kept the Learn to Play session light and simple, and the Skills session delved into the depth of the game and had kids work through more challenging drills.

"It was a lot of fun for me, because I haven't done any coaching in a while, and it's good to see how excited the kids are to be around some pro lacrosse players and some of the junior kids that were there to help us out as well," Jesse King said.

For Jesse King, who has long given back to the lacrosse community, expanding these opportunities beyond major centres carries added meaning. Growing up in Victoria, he attended camps run by pro lacrosse players, including the biggest annual camp coached by NLL great Dan Dawson.

"I went to it every single year I could, just because it was so much fun. It's really cool as a kid, obviously, to spend time with pro players that you get to watch play," King said.

That same impact is now being passed on to a new generation, especially in communities that don't often get that kind of access.

"Getting to spend time with them, share a laugh, have some fun, it's super important. Growing into these communities that don't have that opportunity very often, I think you'll see a lot of kids wanting to sign up - the more the merrier," he shared.

Spending time with young players, answering their questions, and making the game fun leaves a lasting impression.

Colton, 10, attended the Learn to Play session in Saanich and soaked in every part of the experience from the on-floor instruction to the swag bag that included a Keegan Bal superhero comic.

"It was really fun," Colton said. "We learned scooping the ball, passing, and shooting."

A forward who has been playing lacrosse for five years, Colton had hoped to attend the more advanced Skills session, but his lacrosse team had a bottle drive at the same time. He didn't want to miss an opportunity to learn tips from his favourite lacrosse players, and even though it meant going over the basics, it was still memorable.

Colton's father, Jeremy Tringham, sees moments like these as more than just a day at camp. When kids have the chance to meet their heroes and interact with them, it makes them dream a little bigger.

"It's really nice that the Warriors do these things, because it gets to more people, and the kids get to see those guys they're seeing on TV, which hopefully gets their imagination going that maybe one day they can be on TV too," Tringham said.

He added with a laugh, "It's nice too, because like anything, I can say the exact same thing to Colton a million times, and Jesse says it once and it's gospel."

For families outside major markets, opportunities to connect to the professional game aren't always within reach, but when the Warriors bring camps directly to those communities, it changes everything.

"There's so much interest from all these kids for the NLL and for the players who come out to the communities, and the kids get to see those guys is special," Tringham said. "For the people in Vancouver, it's one thing, because it's easier to take advantage of those opportunities, but when you're on the island, it's like 'The big team's coming.'"

A longtime Warriors fan, Colton has been watching the King brothers play for the Victoria Shamrocks since he was a toddler. His dedication to the Warriors has led him to watch them play games at other arenas across the country. Last December, he attended a game in Oshawa when the team faced FireWolves.

Colton studies the game closely and learns a lot about offensive movement by watching the Warriors.

"How they spread out, move around, set picks, and get open," Colton said about his takeaways from watching the Warriors.

On Friday, he'll get an experience even closer to the action. Colton is celebrating his 11th birthday at Friday's Warriors game against the Halifax Thunderbirds, where he'll take part in the Every Kid's Dream program running out with the team during starting lineups and meeting the players postgame.

"I'm super excited," he said.

By meeting young players where they are, the Warriors are teaching lacrosse and making the game more accessible and more possible for the next generation.

In addition to expanding their camp coverage, the Warriors have also grown their Stick to School program, where students are introduced to the Indigenous roots of lacrosse, along with the history, rules, and fundamentals of the game. The program also gives kids a chance to pick up a stick and try shooting, passing, and picking up loose balls for themselves. This season, the Warriors have visited schools in Duncan and Penticton, with upcoming stops in Merritt, Lytton, and Lillooet.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 8, 2026

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