Swarm Serve up Hero Night with Burgers, Brats, and Local Heroes

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are bringing Hero Night back to Duluth on April 12 at 4PM at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field, Duluth GA; shining a spotlight on the local heroes who serve the community every day.

As part of the celebration of the team's 10th season in Duluth, the Swarm hosted a special community visit with Gwinnett County Fire Station 7 in Duluth, GA. While hero visits have been a tradition in past seasons, this year the organization took a new approach to give back.

In partnership with Northside Hospital, the Swarm hosted a lunch event honoring Duluth firefighters and Gwinnett Police Department officers. Players Brett Dobson, Adam Wiedemann, and Shayne Jackson stepped behind the grill, serving burgers and bratwurst to thank those who serve the community. Members of the Swarm front office also joined the event, making it a full-organization effort.

The celebration continues beyond the visit. Fans can send a local hero to the game by donating.

Have someone you want to honor and send to the game? Email info@georgiaswarm.com with their name and how to reach them!

Get your tickets now for the Swarm's annual Hero Night as they take on the San Diego Seals on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 PM.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.