Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Vancouver Warriors took an early lead but trailed 8-4 at halftime and scored just one goal in the second half, falling 15-5 to the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center.

Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich led the way for Vancouver, tallying two goals and two assists apiece. Keegan Bal had one goal and one assist, and Curtis Dickson registered two assists.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 of 45 shots he faced in 48:18 of action, shutting the door on 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter. Connor O'Toole took over in the fourth quarter, turning aside nine of 11 shots on goal.

The Warriors' defence set sparks throughout the fourth quarter, hoping it would light a blaze on offence. Vancouver had 39 penalty minutes in the fourth. It took six defenders out of play for a portion of the final frame, and the Bandits capitalized, scoring two goals on the power play and five goals in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 11-5 on the season. They return to Rogers Arena for Rodeo Night, Friday, April 10th, to face the Halifax Thunderbirds at 6:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

By: Lindsey Horsting







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026

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