Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Bandits secured their spot with a 15-5 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The Buffalo Bandits are headed back to the NLL Playoffs.
The Bandits officially clinched a playoff spot with a 15-5 victory over the Vancouver Warriors at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Buffalo has now earned six consecutive playoff berths. The team made the NLL Finals in each of its last five playoff seasons, including championships in each of the last three years.
The Bandits are seeking to become the first team in NLL history to win four straight championships.
The playoff berth marks the culmination of a season turnaround which began Feb. 27, when the Bandits defeated the Saskatchewan Rush to begin their current six-game winning streak. The run has improved their season record from 4-6 to 10-6 and given them a chance to host a first-round playoff game in Banditland.
Ticket information for potential home playoff games will be announced at a later date.
The Bandits have two remaining home games: at home against Rochester on April 11 (Fan Appreciation Night) and on the road against Oshawa on April 18.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Bandits Win 6th Straight, Secure NLL Playoff Berth Behind Byrne's 10 Points - Buffalo Bandits
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- CLINCHED the Rock Are Heading to the Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Strong Second Half Not Enough for Knighthawks - Rochester Knighthawks
- FireWolves Earn Win in Final Road Game of the Season over Calgary Roughnecks: Game Recap Presented by Tooniebet - Oshawa FireWolves
- Roughnecks Edged by Oshawa - Calgary Roughnecks
- Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds Win Second Straight; Beat Knighthawks in the Nest - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Oshawa FireWolves Look for Victory on the Road in Calgary - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits Win 6th Straight, Secure NLL Playoff Berth Behind Byrne's 10 Points
- Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth
- Bandits vs Warriors: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines
- Resetarits Scores Game-Winning Goal, Bandits Win 5th Straight
- Bandits at Rush: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines