Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Bandits secured their spot with a 15-5 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bandits are headed back to the NLL Playoffs.

The Bandits officially clinched a playoff spot with a 15-5 victory over the Vancouver Warriors at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Buffalo has now earned six consecutive playoff berths. The team made the NLL Finals in each of its last five playoff seasons, including championships in each of the last three years.

The Bandits are seeking to become the first team in NLL history to win four straight championships.

The playoff berth marks the culmination of a season turnaround which began Feb. 27, when the Bandits defeated the Saskatchewan Rush to begin their current six-game winning streak. The run has improved their season record from 4-6 to 10-6 and given them a chance to host a first-round playoff game in Banditland.

Ticket information for potential home playoff games will be announced at a later date.

The Bandits have two remaining home games: at home against Rochester on April 11 (Fan Appreciation Night) and on the road against Oshawa on April 18.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026

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