Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
The Seals dug themselves an early 5-1 hole and fought back valiantly on Saturday night at the TD Coliseum in Toronto, but the Rock held them off and prevailed 7-5. Wes Berg scored twice for the Seals to pace the offense. Chris Origlieri was solid in net, stopping 21 of 28 Rock shots, but they ran into a hot Toronto goaltender in Nick Rose, who stopped 38 of the Seals' 43 shots.
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026
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- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- CLINCHED the Rock Are Heading to the Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Strong Second Half Not Enough for Knighthawks - Rochester Knighthawks
- FireWolves Earn Win in Final Road Game of the Season over Calgary Roughnecks: Game Recap Presented by Tooniebet - Oshawa FireWolves
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- Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds Win Second Straight; Beat Knighthawks in the Nest - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Oshawa FireWolves Look for Victory on the Road in Calgary - Oshawa FireWolves
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