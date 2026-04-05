Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals dug themselves an early 5-1 hole and fought back valiantly on Saturday night at the TD Coliseum in Toronto, but the Rock held them off and prevailed 7-5. Wes Berg scored twice for the Seals to pace the offense. Chris Origlieri was solid in net, stopping 21 of 28 Rock shots, but they ran into a hot Toronto goaltender in Nick Rose, who stopped 38 of the Seals' 43 shots.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026

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