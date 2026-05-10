Despite a Valiant Effort, the San Diego Seals Magical Run Through the NLL Playoffs Came to an End on Saturday Night in Toronto

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals took the city, their fans and the National Lacrosse League on a thrilling and magical run through the NLL Playoffs, but unfortunately that run came to an end on Saturday night as a 10-goal second half powered the Toronto Rock to a decisive 14-8 win in Game Three of their NLL Playoff semifinal series.

Just as he's done for much of the postseason, Zach Currier put the Seals on his shoulders on Saturday night with a massive six point night that featured three goals, three assists and a team-high 12 loose balls secured, but the Rock trio of CJ Kirst, Chris Boushy and Owen Hiltz played out of their minds over the final 30 minutes and sealed the Seals' fate.

Video highlights from tonight's game are available in this FOLDER and still photos in this FOLDER that you're welcome to repurpose. Videos are courtesy of the NLL and photos are courtesy of the Seals. Complete stats from tonight's game are also available here:

https://www.nll.com/game/720192257/san-diego-seals-vs-toronto-rock/2026-05-09/.

Toronto jumped out to a fast start on Saturday night, scoring the game's first four goals over a 7:12 stretch. Four different players scored for the Rock before Currier was finally able to slow things down and stymie the early Toronto run with a goal with 4:04 left in the quarter.

Despite being down 4-1, the Seals kept chipping away in the second quarter and put together one of their best 15 minute stretches of the season, outscoring Toronto 4-0 to take a 5-4 lead into the locker room at intermission. Returning the favor from the first quarter, four different Seals found the back of the net in the second with Wes Berg, Ben McIntosh (power play), Ari Steenhuis and Currier for the second time of the night, all finding paydirt.

Toronto struck first in the third quarter with a goal by Hugh Kelleher at the 12:48 mark to tie the game at 5-5 and that's where it remained nearly eight minutes until Currier gave the Seals a 6-5 lead with his third of the night on the power play as the Seals went up 6-5 and appeared poised to go on a run. Unfortunately for the San Diego side though, it would be the Rock who would go on the next run as Kirst and Boushy scored two goals apiece during a 4-0 Toronto over a 4:12 stretch late in the third that turned a one-goal Seals lead into a 9-6 deficit after three.

That late third quarter Toronto run would carry itself into the fourth quarter as the Seals were unable to score early, while Toronto scored two more unanswered to make it six straight while surging ahead 11-6. Seals faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste was finally able to get the Seals on the board with a goal with 8:40 left in the contest, but just 39 seconds later, the Rock's Hiltz scored a goal and another 29 seconds following, putting them ahead by six, 13-7, and all but dashing the Seals hopes of a comeback.

Tre Leclaire would score once more for the Seals on a power play goal with 6:23 left in the game, but that was the last time the ball would get by Toronto's Nick Rose and the Rock would score a late power play goal for the final score in the 14-8 win.

The Rock will now move on to face the winner of tomorrow night's deciding game three between Georgia and Halifax in the NLL Finals.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 9, 2026

Despite a Valiant Effort, the San Diego Seals Magical Run Through the NLL Playoffs Came to an End on Saturday Night in Toronto - San Diego Seals

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