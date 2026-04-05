FireWolves Earn Win in Final Road Game of the Season over Calgary Roughnecks: Game Recap Presented by Tooniebet

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves on game night

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves on game night(Oshawa FireWolves)

CALGARY, AB - Alex Simmons' 7 points and a solid performance from Doug Jamieson lifted the Oshawa FireWolves (5-11) 10-9 over the Calgary Roughnecks (4-12) on Saturday Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This is the Game Recap presented by ToonieBet.

In what was their final road game of the season, Oshawa brought all the firepower they had. While the first quarter wasn't how they envisioned it going, they had a massive response in the second. The first quarter saw Calgary take a two-goal lead despite several good chances from the FireWolves that couldn't find the back of the net.

The second quarter was the complete opposite. Oshawa was scoring, having great goaltending, and better decision-making on the floor, which showed and caused Calgary to play on its heels. Tye Kurtz was the FireWolves' first goal scorer, and then Simmons joined the goal column to tie the game up at two. Oshawa's first lead of the game was courtesy of a goal from Dyson Williams for his 19th goal of the year. Before the horn sounded for halftime, there was time for one more goal, and Peterborough native Ethan Walker wired a shot off the post and in to double the Oshawa lead.

In the third quarter, the FireWolves found themselves in the penalty box and the Roughneck power play made them pay. They scored two straight goals on the man-advantage to make it 4-4. The lead would go back to Oshawa as they rattled off three goals from Walker, Simmons, and Kurtz. However, after three goals from Oshawa, Calgary had a three-goal run of their own from Tyler Pace, and Haiden Dickson tallied two of them to make it a 7-7 game heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was a big one for Oshawa. It started with Simmons scoring his third goal of the game while shorthanded to take the lead right back and swing the momentum in Oshawa's favour. The Roughnecks would answer to make it 8-8. Soon after, Dyson Williams gave the lead right back to Oshawa, and as soon as that happened, Calgary responded to make it 9-9.

With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kurtz fired a worm-burner past Roughnecks starting goaltender, Aden Walsh, to give the FireWolves a lead once again at 10-9. The Roughnecks came back and had the ball for the final possession, but could not get one past Jamieson, who made 42 saves on the night for the FireWolves fifth win of the season.

These two teams will meet next week back in Oshawa at the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, April 11, at 7:00 PM for Wrestling Night.

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