Oshawa FireWolves Look for Victory on the Road in Calgary
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
CALGARY, AB - A trip to the Canadian Rocky Mountains is the final road game of the season for Oshawa FireWolves, who are heading to Calgary for a battle with the Roughnecks tonight at 9:00 pm ET from the Scotiabank Saddledome on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.
Playing For Pride
The FireWolves have played with heart and done everything they can to win night in and night out this season, but with last weekend's loss to the Rochester Knighthawks the FireWolves are officially out of playoff contention. So with their shot at making the top eight over, they will shift their focus to closing out the season on a high note and playing a full 60 minutes in their remaining three games. When these the FireWolves and Roughnecks met last season, Tye Kurtz, Alex Simmons, and Ethan Walker all tallied six points and
will look to have another big game against Calgary.
Revenge on the Mind
In last year's matchup, the FireWolves held a lead heading into the fourth quarter, but could not have expected Roughnecks legend Dane Dobbie to score seven goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game up and then score the overtime winner to take the win from them. It's been 15 months since that game and both teams look much different, Oshawa is eager to secure its first win over Calgary in FireWolves history. The franchise's last win against Calgary was back in 2019 when they were the New England Black Wolves.
Chaotic Calgary
The Roughnecks are a squad who are the epitome of fierce, chaotic, and sneaky. Calgary is not a team to shy away from laying the body, and they have the talent to do it on both ends of the floor. Tanner Cook can knock players around on offence while Eli Salama and Brayden Laity have zero issues with playing the 'Josh Sanderson' way. On that note, Josh Sanderson has coached this team well this season, and for a team that has had six losses by three goals or less, they will be eager to win on their home floor.
FireWolves Players To Watch
Nick Chaykowsky is a player who has been doing the little things very well and is in the top five in the league in caused turnovers and top twenty in loose balls.
It's not quite a homecoming to B.C., but Jaxon Fridge is hoping to use the Western Canadian magic to continue his hot streak. The rookie scored his first career NLL goal last week and has 17 loose balls in his last five games.
Opposing Players To Watch
Tanner Cook is the team's top goal scorer with 40 goals on the season. He has yet to hit the 50-goal mark in his career, but is working towards that and could get closer to that number tonight.
Brayden Mayea has been a great draft selection for Josh Sanderson and company, as the former 5th overall selection has 24 goals and 59 points this season and has been electric on offence.
Tune in tonight to watch the FireWolves take on the Roughnecks at 9:00 pm ET. These two teams will meet again next week in Oshawa for Wrestling Night at the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, April 11 at 7 pm. Get your tickets now for Wrestling Night.
Images from this story
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Oshawa FireWolves in action
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Bandits Win 6th Straight, Secure NLL Playoff Berth Behind Byrne's 10 Points - Buffalo Bandits
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- CLINCHED the Rock Are Heading to the Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Strong Second Half Not Enough for Knighthawks - Rochester Knighthawks
- FireWolves Earn Win in Final Road Game of the Season over Calgary Roughnecks: Game Recap Presented by Tooniebet - Oshawa FireWolves
- Roughnecks Edged by Oshawa - Calgary Roughnecks
- Rock Hold off Feisty Seals in Toronto - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Drop 15-5 Decision to Bandits on the Road - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Clinch 6th Straight Playoff Berth - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds Win Second Straight; Beat Knighthawks in the Nest - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Oshawa FireWolves Look for Victory on the Road in Calgary - Oshawa FireWolves
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