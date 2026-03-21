Warriors Clinch Playoff Berth, Top Black Bears, 10-8

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors on game night

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors on game night(Vancouver Warriors)

Vancouver, BC - For the second consecutive season, the Vancouver Warriors have clinched a spot in the NLL Playoffs after defeating the Ottawa Black Bears 10-8! The Warriors become the second team in the NLL to clinch a spot in the 2026 playoffs, solidifying their spot amongst the NLL's elite.

Tickets for Home Game One are on sale NOW at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs and start at just $34! This is your chance to secure your spot in the bowl and Party and Rally Zones for the team's biggest game so far this season. Our fans have been a driving force for the team all season long, so let's show up and show out as the team suits up for their second consecutive playoff run!

Currently sitting at 11-4 and second place in the NLL standings, the Warriors have been led by some familiar faces and new additions this season. Forward Keegan Bal, the team's longest tenured player, is currently leading the NLL in scoring entering Friday's games, with 99 points (33-66-99) in 14 games. Newcomer Curtis Dickson is currently third in the NLL in goals (37), while second-year Warrior Christian Del Bianco ranks second in the NLL in save percentage (81.7%) and third in goals-against average (9.26).

The Warriors first playoff opponent has yet to be determined. The top eight teams in the NLL qualify for the playoffs, with the top four hosting the first round of playoff games. The first round of the NLL playoffs is a single-elimination, winner-takes-all showdown for a chance to advance to the next round.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026

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