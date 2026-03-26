Ryan Benesch Is Going Strong in Year Nineteen in the NLL

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves forward Ryan Benesch

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves forward Ryan Benesch(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - From thinking he'll never play again to reuniting with his old team, Ryan Benesch continues to make an impact in his 19th NLL season.

Benesch played for the FireWolves organization during the 2021-2022 season and he wasted no time slotting back into the offence with 2 goals and 4 assists which moved him to fourth overall in NLL all-time scoring, now with 1388 career points. It's a milestone he credits to his teammates and coaches along the way, in his nearly two decade career that's seen him play with 10 different teams: Toronto Rock, Edmonton Rush, Minnesota Swarm, Buffalo Bandits, Colorado Mammoth, Rochester Knighthawks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Panther City Lacrosse Club, San Diego Seals, Albany and Oshawa FireWolves.

Benesch brings a depth of knowledge and experience to a young FireWolves team, "I'm just here to offer anything that I can for this team," Benesch said adding, "Whether that be advice, play on the floor, whatever they need, I'm here to give it and hopefully they can take something from me. I try to pass on what was taught to me by guys like Josh Sanderson and Aaron Wilson and legends of the game."

Coach Clark has been looking for ways to navigate the developmental curve of a young team. Bringing in Benesch's veteran leadership and presence is going to help the FireWolves now and in the future.

This FireWolves team keeps him young, bringing the excitement of the game back into his play "You just love being around them because it's just excitement that you almost forget about when you become 40 years old or 41 years old," Benesch said adding, "You forget how exciting it is to actually come to the arena and be with your teammates. So, it puts a little bit into perspective when you step in that locker room and everybody's smiling and having fun. It's incredible."

Nineteen seasons in Ryan Benesch continues to prove that impact isn't defined by age. As the FireWolves continue their late season push Benesch's veteran leadership and presence just may be what the FireWolves need.

Watch Ryan Benesch and the FireWolves in action this Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 PM as the Oshawa FireWolves take on the Rochester Knighthawks in downtown Oshawa.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 26, 2026

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