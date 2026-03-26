Youth Athletes, Mammoth Players Keep Sticks Warm at Spring Break Camp

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Sunny Lakewood, Colorado is home to plenty of engaging activities, practically year-round at this point, as athletes continue to take advantage of all the sport-forward area has to offer.

Added onto the action-packed Foothills Fieldhouse agenda this week were dozens of youth lacrosse players who invaded the turf for three days of learning, competition and naturally, some good ole fashioned camp fun.

Just as the weather increasingly heated up as the three-day camp went on, so did sticks, as lacrosse players ages 7 to 14 graced the indoor arena to sharpen their box lacrosse skills.

Children throughout the state enjoyed the week, if not another week this month, taking time away from school to recharge, travel, hang out with friends and beyond.

But it was an easy choice for this year's camp participants as to how they wanted to begin their free time. They wanted to spend the first few days of break getting sticks hot for the approaching spring slate. While hanging out with their favorite Mammoth players, of course!

We're talking all of the skills, drills and thrills that the youngsters can implement in continuing to improve their fundamentals. Throw in some sharks and minnows and maybe even a little Hunger Games-based drama and it's fair to say the pack was collectively gassed by the time Wednesday afternoon's autograph signing and picture-taking session began.

Receiving some goaltender instruction from the likes of Dillon Ward and Nathan Whittom, a few youngsters even went full pads, soaking up shots and experience while creating some on-field rivalries and quality battles.

And while Whittom is in his second year with the team, he's still just 20 years of age, thus an easy candidate to don the pads himself and take some shots from the kiddos when Day 3 rolled around!

Also on-site throughout the week were defensemen Warren Jeffrey, Connor Nock and Dylan Hess alongside forwards Will Malcom, Braedon Saris, Owen Rahn and Jack Hannah.

Hannah, who's a partner at the community-driven Lacrosse Den just down the road, participated in his first Colorado Mammoth camp since being acquired from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs earlier in the season and confirmed vibes were high in Lakewood.

"It's been really good and the athletes are really excited. These kids like coming to the games and they're fans as well, so getting to teach them makes it a little extra fun," Hannah shared.

"We're trying to teach them as many things as we can in a short period of time so that they can walk away and continue to work on it."

Having coached for the past nine years, including daily sessions at the Lacrosse Den for a while now, Hannah understands these camps are meaningful to everyone involved.

From the athletes to the parents and guardians to the team staff and Mammoth players themselves, it's a great opportunity for the community to come together for a few days and grow the game we love.

"We've got a bunch of kids with smiles on their faces - Hanging out with the guys coaching. Some of us are good coaches, some of us are still learning as younger guys, which is fun, and we get to poke fun at each other a little bit, so spending some extra hours together throughout the week is always a good thing."

Heading up camp efforts once again this year, Ward, who doubles as the team's All-Pro netminder and Lacrosse Development Manager, was front and center leading the charge on the very same turf that the Burgundy Boys practice on throughout the regular season slate.

Bringing nearly 14 years of experience coaching at Mammoth camps and clinics, he's practically become one the faces of Colorado Lacrosse as a whole and remains an integral influencer in the state's ever-growing scene.

After all, it's players turned coaches like Ward who have allowed Colorado to become one of the country's hotbeds for the sport's growth. Not just by showing up on the weekends and operating the crease - By taking the time for camps and takeovers like this week's activities.

"The unique aspect about pro lacrosse is the access these kids can have to professional lacrosse players. There aren't many sports where you're going to a camp that's even hosted by a professional team, let alone coached by the players from that team, so the fact that these kids have the access to us as coaches is amazing," Ward said.

"The fact that they're willing to be here when they've got a week off and they could be doing whatever they want to be doing, whatever else they have going on - for them to be here and spending time with us and trusting us to help them get better means everything."

Growing the game remains a two-way street, as the veteran netminder mentioned. The Centennial State wouldn't have become such a lacrosse-forward entity without the dedicated athletes and parents who show up not only to Mammoth games, but continue to help the youth lacrosse world evolve by showing up to play every spring and fall slate.

As long as the boys and athletes are having some fun, it's a win for everyone who came through Foothills Fieldhouse this spring.

"It's a great change of pace. It let's us let go for a little bit and take that step back and remember why we did this - Remember where we came from, what it meant to us when we were able to be coached by some of the best players in the world," Ward said.

"It's awesome to be here. I love being a part of it and coaching whatever level we're around: girls, guys, box, field. It means so much to me to be able to give back to the sport that's given me so much and help coach that next generation."

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 26, 2026

Youth Athletes, Mammoth Players Keep Sticks Warm at Spring Break Camp - Colorado Mammoth

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