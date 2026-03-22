Mammoth Improve to 6-2 at LOUD HOUSE Via 14-12 Victory over Calgary Roughnecks

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) defeated the Calgary Roughnecks 14-12 in front of 9,350 rowdy fans at Ball Arena Saturday night.

Advancing to 10-5 on the season, Colorado officially secured a postseason berth during the March to May showdown while Head Coach Pat Coyle earned the 100th career win of his coaching career.

Receiving the "Player of the Game" belt courtesy of his game-saving efforts, Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 48-of-60 en route to recording the 90th win of his career, meaning Ward has been in net for 90 of Coyle's 100 career wins.

Forward Andrew Kew logged a game-high 10 points (6g, 4a) during the Week 17 win, while will Malcom (3g, 3a) and Jack Hannah (3g, 3a) each netted hat tricks. Rookie forward Braedon Saris, who handled postgame press duties for the first time in his blossoming career, managed four points (2g, 2a) as Colorado's only other scorer.

Tyler Pace plastered the first points of the evening onto the board nearly three minutes into the contest. Pulling up from Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward's right side, the veteran snuck one across the goal line, his 20th of the season, as Calgary was in front.

Evening the score four minutes later, rookie forward Braedon Saris picked up where he left off during the team's most recent contest - on the scoresheet.

Accepting a lob pass from Andrew Kew, the first-year scorer slammed the back-door feed right past Calgary netminder Aden Walsh midway through the opening quarter to knot the game at ones.

Two in a row for the good guys now, "Wild Bill" Will Malcom darted towards the crease before throwing a set of fakes and eventually finding twine. Notching his 25th tally of the year while causing the LOUD HOUSE to come alive, things were smooth on a Saturday night.

Once "The Tiger" Jack Hannah saw the nicknamed guys were getting involved, No. 33 made his way to the board in high-flying fashion. Not everybody can get up like Flyin' Ryan Lee - But Hannah can, and did, soaring across the skies before rocketing one past Walsh late in the first.

Even later, however, with less than three seconds to play, Pace doubled down for the away contingent as the Roughnecks fought back to within two, albeit down 3-2 when the first quarter buzzer sounded.

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, though, Calgary was somehow in front by one thanks to a diving effort from Carter Cook quickly followed up by a Tanner Cook conversion as the Roughnecks earned a 4-3 advantage.

Making the most of a power-play opportunity shortly after, AK42 wound up and fired away, scoring his team-high 38th marker of the campaign while pumping Ball Arena with another wave of electricity just over two minutes later.

One-two-Kew, Kew had his second of the night and second in a row as the veteran wielded a pass sprinting onto the turf before burying one into the back of the net and celebrating with the crowd. He's scored in all sorts of way this season, but straight out of the gate was a new feather added to his hat as Colorado was ahead one, up 5-4.

Well, he was hot - and only got hotter as the period went on, as Kew completed his natural hat trick midway through the second, needing less than three minutes to go three-straight.

Ending Colorado's run while beginning a stint for Calgary, Kyle Pepper completed a one-on-none breakaway by going airborne and flinging one over Ward's right shoulder to bring the Roughnecks back within one with five to play in the first half.

Hannah was cleared for takeoff moments later, but was pushed into the opposing netminder mid attempt. The goal was called good following a review and the Mammoth were up 7-5.

Saris wanted in on the fun before the half came to a close, stepping into a nasty overhanded effort and notching his 14th goal of the season as the No. 5 overall selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft continued to shine.

When the opening half concluded, Colorado was in front 8-5.

Needing just nine seconds to get the second-half scoring started, Tanner Cook got the away team on the board. Following it up with another strike less than two minutes later, Pace put the finishing touches on his hat trick as the Roughnecks were down just one, 8-7.

Tying the game courtesy of a penalty shot at the 9:38 mark, Pace recorded his fourth of the night as the game was even at 8 per side.

Just seconds into a 5-on-4, five-minute power play, Hannah completed his hat trick in man-up fashion as the Burgundy Boys were back in front midway through the third.

Kew wanted some more, and got just that, as No. 42 pulled up from long distance and launched a rocket STRAIGHT into the net as the veteran recorded his fourth of the night a mere 32 seconds later.

Three in a row, all on the power-play, Willy Malcs was allotted WAY too much space and instantly made the most of his lane. Sprinting right towards the cage, he beat Walsh to grant the home squad an 11-8 lead while momentarily chasing Walsh from net in the process.

Climbing back to within two late in the third, Brayden Mayea converted on a power-play look with 2:45 to play in the quarter as the Roughnecks were down two, 11-9.

With the opening 45 minutes of play in the books, Colorado was in front by two as the dramatic renewal of rivalries raged on.

Practically rolling one into the net to get the final session's scoring started, Malcom completed his hat trick with a low-angled bid as the Burgundy Boys were in front by three and the LOUD HOUSE was rocking two minutes into the fresh slate.

Battling back, practically single-handedly for Calgary, Pace got some air and soared across the crease before tucking one past Ward and drawing a penalty as Colorado was up two, 12-10, with 11 and change to play.

Cashing in on the man-up advantage a short 20 seconds later, Noah Manning trimmed the deficit to one goal as the Roughnecks were right back in it.

Collecting a rebound directly outside of the crease and launching it right past Walsh, Kew netted his fifth of the night and put everyone on sock trick watch while re-instating Colorado's two-goal lead with less than six minutes remaining as the Ball Arena crowd arose in celebration again!

With 4:15 to play, Mayea fired away from distance en route to bringing the Roughnecks to within one as the drama continued.

But it was an Andrew Kew sock trick-clinching effort with less than a second to play in the contest which served as the final nail in the coffin as the Mammoth solidified the 14-12 victory.

The (10-5) Colorado Mammoth became the third team in the NLL to secure a postseason berth this season, joining the (11-4) Saskatchewan Rush and (11-4) Vancouver Warriors while also climbing back into the league's No. 3 rank Saturday night.

Colorado is now 6-2 at Ball Arena this season, proving that a home field advantage would be quite welcomed in the postseason!

The Mammoth now embrace a bye week before hosting the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for LOUD HOUSE Appreciation and Colorado Larosse Night Friday, April 3.

Limited tickets remain for Colorado's final regular season contest at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock in your tickets and get ready to TUSK UP!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

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