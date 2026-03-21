Black Bears' Comeback Thwarted by Warriors

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears were able to erase a three-goal deficit and tie the Vancouver Warriors at eight in the fourth quarter on Friday night, but their comeback attempt was thwarted by Keegan Bal and the Warriors, now 11-4.

Bal scored the game winning goal with under three minutes to play to put Vancouver on top, handing the Black Bears their second straight loss in the process.

Ottawa battled hard down the stretch once again, with Connor Kearnan, Kevin Brownell, Rob Hellyer, and Reilly O'Connor scoring in a span of 10 minutes between the end of the third and the start of the fourth.

Jeff Teat thought he had tied the game at seven at the beginning of the final quarter, but his goal was taken off the board due to a successful challenge for a crease violation from Vancouver. Teat finished with two goals and five assists, leading the Black Bears.

Hellyer scored twice and added two assists. O'Connor and Kearnan both finished with a goal and an assist. Brownell's goal was his fifth of the season, the most the defender has scored since 2023. Larson Sundown, Callum Jones, and Matt Marinier all added assists.

Jones also scooped 11 loose balls, tying him with Vancouver defender Owen Grant for a game-high. Zach Higgins saved 41 of 50 shots, finishing with a .820 save percentage.

The Black Bears will look to bounce back next weekend on home turf, returning to Canadian Tire Centre for the first time since Feb. 28. Their task will be the 9-5 Georgia Swarm.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

Black Bears' Comeback Thwarted by Warriors - Ottawa Black Bears

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