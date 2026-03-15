Caputo Pots Two in Debut; Black Bears' Win Streak Snapped by Roughnecks

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It wasn't an ideal Saturday night for the Ottawa Black Bears in Calgary as their franchise record four-game win streak was snapped at the hands of the Roughnecks, but trade deadline acquisition Phil Caputo did seem to be enjoying his new surroundings, potting two goals in his debut.

Caputo's goals both came in the third quarter as Ottawa was trying to claw back from a deficit that was as large as six goals. A power play goal from Reilly O'Connor and a shorthanded goal from Larson Sundown in the fourth quarter closed the gap, bringing Calgary's lead to 12-9, but the Roughnecks buried an empty netter to seal a 13-9 win.

Jeff Teat scored twice and added four assists, tying him with Andrew Kew for the most goals in the league. However, Teat lost his grip on the NLL's points crown, as Vancouver's Keegan Bal racked up nine points in Georgia, pushing him three ahead of Teat on the season.

Connor Kearnan scored twice, including an incredible crease dive in the fourth quarter, and added two assists. Rob Hellyer finished with a game-high six assists, O'Connor had two goals and three assists, and Brent Noseworthy picked up his eighth assist of the season.

Matt Marinier recorded his first fight of the season, duelling Liam LeClair late in the fourth quarter. Zach Higgins saved 42 of 54 shots (.778 save percentage) in the loss. Callum Jones led the way with 12 loose balls, and now stands at 136 on the season, good for third in the league. Reed Kurtz followed closely with a career-high 11 loose balls.

The Black Bears are back in action next Saturday night in Vancouver against the Warriors, who will enter with a record of 10-4. The Black Bears fell 12-8 to the Warriors at home in January.

The Black Bears' next home game is our Marvel Theme Night against the Georgia Swarm on March 28 at the Canadian Tire Centre.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2026

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