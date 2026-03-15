Seals Late Rally Comes up Short in Saskatchewan Late Saturday Night

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Rookie Ari Steenhuis scored his first career NLL goal and Ben McIntosh buried four, including the 350th of his career, but a late furious rally by the Seals against the League's top team came up just short as they fell late Saturday night in Saskatchewan by a score of 10-9.

Video highlights from last night's game can be found in this FOLDER and still photos in this FOLDER (look for the 3.14 v Saskatchewan Folder in both) that you're welcome to repurpose. Videos are courtesy of the NLL and photos are courtesy of the Seals.

Just like they did in the first meeting of the season at Pechanga Arena on Feb. 7, the Seals got off to a fast start, scoring the game's first three goals in jumping out to a 3-0 lead 10:34 into the game. Steenhuis started the scoring with the first of his career 5:06 into the game before Tre Leclaire scored along with McIntosh's first of the night. The Seals had all the momentum early on, but that momentum would shift to the Saskatchewan bench after Eli Gobrecht was called for a slashing penalty with 3:09 left in the quarter. Rush forward Robert Church would make the Seals pay with a power play goal just 24 seconds later that ignited a three-goal run in 1:37 and the quarter would end with the game tied 3-3.

Undeterred, the Seals reclaimed momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Saskatchewan 3-1 to take a 6-4 lead into the locker room at halftime. McIntosh scored his second and third of the night for a first-half hat trick, while Connor Robinson would also score for the Seals. The Rush's lone goal was scored by Church.

Momentum shifted back to the home side in the third quarter as the Seals struggled to find the back of the net. The Rush outscored the Seals 4-0 over the opening 11:29, including a second power play goal by Church. Down 8-6, the Seals' Graydon Bradley scored with 2:17 left made it a one-goal game going into the fourth.

Goals were at a premium early in the fourth with the only one scored by the Rush's Zach Manns to put the home side back up by two, 9-7. A short time later, the Seals' Zach Currier appeared to score a goal to get the team back within one, but the officials ruled it wasn't a good goal and officials determined that too much time had elapsed before the Seals could throw the challenge flag and it would prove to be pivotal. The Seals would finally get back within one on a power play goal by Leclaire with 2:05 remaining, but instead of the game being tied, they still trailed by one. Forced to pull goaltender Chris Origlieri in the final minute, the Rush scored an empty netter with 20 seconds remaining to go back up by two. McIntosh would score his fourth of the night with five seconds left in the game but that was all the offense for the Seals as they fell by a final score of 10-9.

The loss drops the Seals to 6-7 on the season with five games remaining. They currently sit in eighth place, a game behind Buffalo, who they'll face in a pivotal game next Saturday night, March 21, at Pechanga Arena. It will also be Seals Mania Night, which will feature a 20-man Battle Royale pro wrestling match after the game. Faceoff for the Seals and Bandits is 7 p.m. PT and tickets are available at https://sealslax.com/.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2026

Seals Late Rally Comes up Short in Saskatchewan Late Saturday Night - San Diego Seals

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