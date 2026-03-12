Black Bears to Host Inaugural Watch Party at Local Heroes

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Come join us at Local Heroes Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 p.m. to watch your Ottawa Black Bears take on the Calgary Roughnecks. The Black Bears look to increase their winning streak to five games, hoping to extend the new franchise record on the road.

Jeff Teat and Rob Hellyer look to continue their league wide dominance heading into Alberta, both players are in the top five for points this season. Coming off a 10-5 win against the Colorado Mammoth, Teat stuffed the stat sheet with an impressive total of four goals and three assists finishing with the game high seven points on the night.

Hellyer led the game with five assists, assisting all four goals scored by Teat. What can we expect from these two heading into Calgary?

Head Coach Dan MacRae will be reliving nine years' worth of memories when Ottawa faces Calgary, MacRae played for the Roughnecks stretching across nine seasons and won a championship with team in 2019.

MacRae and current Roughnecks captain Eli Salama were teammates in 2019 while Salama was still a rookie. He also explained how there may be a few flashbacks to his playing career while manning the Black Bears bench on Saturday night as this is his first return to Calgary as a head coach.

Local Heroes Sports Bar and Grill has been serving the community for over 30 years, since opening their doors in 1991. Located at 1400 Clyde Avenue in Nepean, it is just a 20-minute drive from Parliament and 45-minute transit ride from the downtown core. Offering pub style food, plenty of TV screens and a cozy environment, there is no better spot to watch the Black Bears this Saturday.

During the game, there will be a chance to win prizes from the Ottawa Black Bears. To win these prizes, participants must be present and participating at Local Heroes!

You can reserve your seat here, space is limited.

The Black Bears' next home game is our Marvel Theme Night against the Georgia Swarm on March 28 at the Canadian Tire Centre.







