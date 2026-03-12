Alphie Is Bringing the Fun to Oshawa

OSHAWA, ON - Alphie has quickly become the heart of the Oshawa FireWolves. The FireWolves mascot is bringing joy to those all around the Durham Region, from gamedays to the community. This Friday, the FireWolves will celebrate Alphie's Birthday during their game against the Philadelphia Wings with a dozen of his mascot friends as they cheer on the FireWolves in what should be an exciting environment.

The passion Alphie brings to fan interactions continues to grow the excitement around the game within the community, introducing new people to the sport. This has extended to the FireWolves school visits, where Alphie helps to create a connection to the game.

"Everybody loves Alphie. So, when Alphie goes into the school, just the way the children's eyes light up," FireWolves Community Outreach Coordinator, Danielle said, adding, "You know, seeing those kids throw their arms up in the air and run to him from wherever is super exciting and kind of melts your heart."

And that energy carries into gamedays where Alphie can be found hyping up the crowd, celebrating big moments and taking photos with fans. He plays a big role in creating the community and atmosphere within the Den.

"Seeing the joy that it brings to people's lives and you know, we don't know what anybody's going through on a given day," Danielle said, adding "if we can bring a little joy to somebody's life, then that's obviously a dream."

From the arena to the community Alphie continues to spread joy wherever he goes helping grow the game of lacrosse, creating moments fans won't forget. Get tickets now to celebrate Alphie's Birthday Friday, March 13 at 7 pm as the FireWolves take on the Philadelphia Wings!







