Marcus Klarich's Five-Goal Night Shows Value in Warriors' Offence-By-Committee

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

For the Vancouver Warriors, offence often comes from everywhere.

Different players step up on different nights, and that depth has become a defining trait of the team's attack.

When Warriors forward Marcus Klarich broke out for a five-goal performance against the Toronto Rock last week, it was a moment that felt just as meaningful for the locker room as it did in bringing the game closer within striking distance.

The 23-year-old forward finished the night with a career-high five goals and one assist, including four goals in the second half. Klarich's previous high was four goals last season against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Week 12.

It was a game in which Klarich showed what he brings when he's playing with speed and confidence.

Fellow lefty forward Adam Charalambides says Klarich is diligent in the weight room and on the floor with his skill work and getting shots in each week. His teammates have seen impressive plays from Klarich, and his resiliency in a tough game showed.

"We're all so proud of Marcus," Charalambides said. "He provides such a young, fun, glue-guy presence to our squad. We're scoring by committee, so to see one of our pieces go off like that, it's awesome."

For a team that prides itself on balance, Klarich is an important part of that puzzle. The Warriors' system thrives when there are contributions throughout the lineup, and Klarich's speed and athleticism make him a dangerous option. As Vancouver heads down the stretch, it's important for everyone to be playing their best lacrosse.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky pointed to Klarich's ability to attack the hard areas as a big factor in his success.

"He played very well," Malawsky said. "It wasn't just flogging the ball from the outside, it was getting right to the dirty areas in the middle of the floor. That's a physical defence, and he got to the middle, and finished well - especially around the crease - he's clutch in there. The biggest thing for a young guy is consistency. So hopefully he takes that effort and that jam and brings it to Georgia with him, because he played exceptional."

Those instincts were on full display during the Warriors' second-half push, when Klarich found slivers of space to put the ball in the back of the net. Many of his opportunities came from strong ball movement and teammates recognizing where he could be the most effective.

"They were finding me in the middle of the floor, and I've been working on getting open for them because I know that they have the vision to see me, no matter what happens, no matter if there's a guy in their hands or not. I just trusted that and every time I got open, they seemed to find me," Klarich said.

"There's a couple great passes from Jesse [King], that fourth goal where he just knew that I was going to be open. He didn't even cradle the ball, and it was right into my stick."

King was doing what he does best, dropping dimes and feeding the hot stick.

"Marcus thrives in those fast environments. When he's playing fast and he's getting to the middle floor, he's such a dynamic player. I'm really proud of him to get what's been coming to him for a little while now," King said.

Charalambides thought the highlight from Klarich was his finishing ability and the quickness he brings to the floor.

"He's got one of the fastest first steps in the league, and he's really aggressive with going to the net, so he has no shortage of opportunities getting to the front of that doorstep. That night was kind of a taste of who he can truly be in this league when you know he's got his finishing touch and his confidence going because it was just such a lethal game for him and didn't look like someone could stop him in a one-on-one matchup," Charalambides said.

Through 13 games this season, Klarich has recorded 36 points (15G, 21A), sitting fifth on the team in scoring.

Malawsky has long believed Klarich's game has another level, which is why he's always challenging the young forward to help elevate his game.

"I'm pretty hard on that kid, I really am," Malawsky said. "Only because I love him and I think he's a great kid, and he's got a lot of potential."

For Klarich, that honesty and accountability from the coaching staff has been an important part of his development as he works towards becoming a consistent contributor.

Klarich has also leaned on the leadership and preparation habits of the Warriors' veteran core. Having mentors like Keegan Bal and Brett Mydske has helped shape his own routine and understanding of what it takes to perform consistently at the professional level.

"Keegan's preparation is amazing," Klarich said. "He prepares so much for the game, watches so much film, and he has his routines, and it works for him. I've been working on my preparation when it's not the game day, and I think that's what makes them such consistent players."

That commitment to improvement has become a key part of Klarich's approach as he continues carving out his role on a veteran-heavy roster. Malawsky is tough on Klarich because he sees the young forward's potential, and Klarich takes the constructive criticism to heart has he's working towards being a consistent player.

He was raised with a mindset to never take anything for granted and to always strive to improve.

"It means a lot that I get to have people around me in my life and in lacrosse that push me to be my best. The coaching staff and my teammates push me - they take a lot of time to help me," he said.

When he's at his best, Klarich says he's present and feels comfortable attacking the spaces where he knows he can create. It's that feeling he's consistenly chasing as he works towards bringing the same impact every night.

For a player still growing in his role, consistency remains the game, and performances like last week are a glimpse of what the Warriors believe he can become.







