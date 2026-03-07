Warriors Make Second-Half Push, Fall Short, 13-10, against Rock

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors' Curtis Dickson battles Toronto Rock's Josh Jubenville, Rocbert Hudson, and Challen Rogers

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors' Curtis Dickson battles Toronto Rock's Josh Jubenville, Rocbert Hudson, and Challen Rogers(Vancouver Warriors)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Warriors were down early against the Toronto Rock, but battled back in the second half, ultimately falling short 13-10 on Women in Sports Night, presented by lululemon.

Marcus Klarich had five goals and an assist, Jesse King recorded two goals and three assists, and Curtis Dickson and Owen Grant each tallied one goal on the night. Keegan Bal tallied eight points (1G, 7A).

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 37 of 50 shots he faced.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 9-4 on the season. Vancouver travels to Georgia to take on the Swarm next Saturday, March 14th, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Gas South Arena.

The Warriors are back at Rogers Arena for St. Paddy's Night, Friday, March 20th, to take on the Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

By: Lindsey Horsting

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.