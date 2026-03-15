Warriors Earn 14-7 Bounce-Back Win against Swarm

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Vancouver Warriors were dialed in from the first faceoff, besting the Georgia Swarm 14-7 at Gas South Arena.

Vancouver went on a 7-1 run between the first and second quarters, leading Georgia 9-3 at halftime. The Warriors went one-for-two on the power play and five-for-six on the penalty kill.

Keegan Bal led the way for Vancouver with nine points (4G, 5A) and moved up the ladder as second all-time in franchise goals. Bal now has 254 goals, passing Gary Rosyski (250). With five assists on the night, Bal also surpassed 400 assists, now at 401.

Curtis Dickson tallied seven points (3G, 4A), Jesse King recorded four points (2G, 2A), and Ryan Sheridan put up one goal and two assists, while Adam Charalambides chipped in three assists. Marcus Klarich scored a pair, and defencemen Reece Callies and Ryan Dilks each scored one goal.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 47 of 54 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 10-4 on the season. They are back at Rogers Arena for St. Paddy's Night, Friday, March 20th, to take on the Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

By: Lindsey Horsting







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.