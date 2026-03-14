Black Bears Hit Playoff Form en Route to Calgary

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Ottawa looks to keep their franchise record win streak alive, heading into Alberta to face off against the Calgary Roughnecks in search of a fifth straight win.

Coming into the game, the Roughnecks hold a 3-9 record. Last time these two faced off against each other on Feb. 7, Ottawa came out on top 11-9 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Black Bears captain Jeff Teat was his normal self the last time these two teams battled, having a nine-point night with four goals and five assists. Teat is tied for the league lead in points with 90 on the year and entered Week 16 leading the league in goals scored with 35.

Teat joined TSN 1200's The Drive on Thursday to talk about Ottawa's season so far.

"I think the bottom line is that we've got a bunch of selfless guys who don't care who gets the credit, everyone wants to win and has the same goal," said Teat.

Teat also mentioned he believes that the team's biggest strength is how bad they want to win and how much the team cares about each other.

"We have a good amount of guys that have been on this team since New York and we haven't made the playoffs in four years. We're a group of people that just keep grinding, and it's never perfect but, they care and we want to win. We combined that with guys we picked up in the off season and traded for that resemble that as well," said Teat.

Speaking of trades, deadline acquisition Phil Caputo is expected to make his Black Bears debut on Saturday night in Calgary. Caputo has scored 20 or more goals each of the last four seasons.

Goaltender Zach Higgins had one of his best games of the season last weekend against the Colorado Mammoth, saving 33 out of the 38 shots he faced. The one-time Roughneck will look to continue that dominance between the pipes heading into Calgary.

Head Coach Dan MacRae will be reliving nine years' worth of memories when Ottawa faces Calgary. MacRae played for the Roughnecks stretching across nine seasons and won a championship with team in 2019. He also explained how there may be a few flashbacks to his playing career while manning the Black Bears bench on Saturday night as this is his first return to Calgary as a head coach.

THE GOODS

Watch: You can watch every regular season NLL game on NLL+ free of charge (excluding NLL Friday Night on TSN). Tonight's game will also be available on TSN+, and ESPN+. The Black Bears are also hosting a Watch Party at Local Heroes located at 1400 Clyde Avenue in Nepean. Be sure to RSVP as spots have become limited.

The Opponent: The Black Bears defence will look to shut down Tanner Cook, as he was the offence for the Roughnecks last time these two matched up. Cook recorded three goals and two assists, pacing the Roughnecks in both stats. Coming into this game, Cook leads the Roughnecks in goals and points, 32 goals and 63 points on the season.

The Stat: With four road wins already to their credit this season, the Black Bears need just one more to set a new franchise record.

The Black Bears' next home game is our Marvel Theme Night against the Georgia Swarm on March 28 at the Canadian Tire Centre.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2026

Black Bears Hit Playoff Form en Route to Calgary - Ottawa Black Bears

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