Saskatchewan Rush Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over the San Diego Seals

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







The Saskatchewan Rush have clinched a playoff spot after tonight's 10-9 win at home against the San Diego Seals!

Robert Church led the scoring with 3 goals and 2 assists. Brock Haley (4 assists) and Zach Manns (2g, 2a) were right behind with 4 points each. Frank Scigliano was a brick wall tonight, making 39 saves on 48 shots.

With tonight's win, the Rush remain undefeated on the season with 6 straight wins at home. The team remains at the top in the league and are the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season with an 11-3 record in the NLL. Up next the Rush are on the road on March 20th against the Toronto Rock.

The Rush are back at home for Rush Reimagined Night on March 28th!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2026

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