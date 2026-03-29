Saskatchewan Rush Fall, 7-8, to the Buffalo Bandits

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush fell 7-8 to the Buffalo Bandits at home on Saturday night.

Zach Manns led the way with 1 goal and 3 assists, and Frank Scigliano made 35 saves in the Rush's first loss at home this season. Jake Boudreau had a strong game on the back end with 2 assists and 10 loose balls. Tonight marked Ryan Keenan's 150th career game in the NLL.

The Rush remain tied with Vancouver at the top of the league standings following tonight's result. Up next for the team is a bye this week, followed by a return home on April 11th to take on the Colorado Mammoth.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2026

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