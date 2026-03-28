Back on Home Turf, Black Bears Look to Make Statement against Swarm

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Did you miss them?

The Black Bears haven't played at home for a full month but are thankfully returning to home turf on Saturday night, where they will welcome the Georgia Swarm.

The Black Bears are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to avoid losing three straight games for the first time all season. The team is also on the cusp of setting a new franchise record, in search of their ninth win on the season. In their way is the 9-5 Georgia Swarm, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win (contingent on Rochester losing in Oshawa).

While most of the Black Bears are meeting the Swarm for the first time this season, one has already seen Brett Dobson and company. Trade deadline acquisition Phil Caputo helped his former Philadelphia Wings defeat the Swarm on Feb. 28.

"I just know that, at least from an offensive standpoint, they're going to be pushing the pace from the back end, so we've just got to take care of transition," said Caputo after morning shootaround.

"And we know they've got a good goalie, so shoot the scout, hopefully the balls start dropping and just keep sticking to our script."

Caputo potted two goals in his debut with the Black Bears and attributes his success so far in Ottawa to a chemistry with Jeff Teat that dates back to their junior days with the Brampton Excelsiors.

"We got to have them chemistry there, and then it's just a seamless fit to the offence. Everyone kind of knows their roles, plays within their roles," he added.

Caputo has already played in Ottawa this season - when the Black Bears took down the Wings 16-12 in December - and is excited to play out of the other bench this time around.

"I think it's very exciting for me, obviously, new team, new building, new fans, and obviously have some family and friends driving down, so makes it a lot more exciting."

THE GOODS

Watch: You can watch every regular season NLL game on NLL+ free of charge (excluding NLL Friday Night on TSN). Tonight's game will also be available on TSN+, and ESPN+.

The Opponent: The Swarm and Black Bears have met twice, with the series split a game apiece. Only 250 fans showed up for Ottawa's win in Georgia on Jan. 10 last season, as a snowstorm ripped through the state. The Swarm took the next meeting, which came Feb. 28 in Ottawa.

The Stat: JeÃ¯Â¬â¬ Teat is second in the league lead in goals (39) and second in in points (103) entering play in Week 18. He also leads all forwards in loose balls (103, which is also 13th among all positions).

The Black Bears have just three regular season games remaining: March 28 vs. Georgia, April 10 vs. Toronto, and April 18 at Halifax.







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