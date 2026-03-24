Black Bears Players to Lead Youth Camps in Ottawa Before Final Home Game

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Ottawa Black Bears stars Jeff Teat, Reilly O'Connor, and Callum Jones will lead youth lacrosse camps on the weekend of their final home game in Ottawa this season. All camps will take place at Canadian Tire Centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 11, following the Black Bears' game against Toronto on April 10.

The three Black Bears will lead four different camps. A 'Try Lacrosse' camp will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., a U9-U11 Clinic will be held from 1:45-2:45 p.m., a U13-U15 Clinic will be held from 3:00-4:00 p.m., and a 16+ clinic will be held from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Have your kids learn from some of the top talent in the National Lacrosse League! Access to a clinic is just $50 plus taxes and fees, while access to a clinic paired with a game ticket on Friday night begins at just $72.40 plus taxes and fees. You can find more information or purchase tickets here.

TRY LACROSSE

For youth who have never tried or are still very beginner in Lacrosse. Targeted to kids under the age of 10.

U9-U11 CLINIC

For youth aged 7-10, an opportunity to develop their offensive and defensive skills on the floor.

U13-U15 CLINIC

For youth aged 11-15, an opportunity to develop their offensive and defensive skills on the floor. Note: Parents are welcomed to register their 15-yr old in the 16+ clinic if they choose.

16+ CLINIC

For players 16+, an opportunity to develop their offensive and defensive skills on the floor.

The Black Bears have just three regular season games remaining: March 28 vs. Georgia, April 10 vs. Toronto, and April 18 at Halifax.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 24, 2026

Black Bears Players to Lead Youth Camps in Ottawa Before Final Home Game - Ottawa Black Bears

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