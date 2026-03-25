Desert Dogs March Toward Playoff Spot this Saturday at Lee's Family Forum

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (6-7) return home riding a two-game winning streak, sitting eighth in the standings and pushing hard for a playoff spot with only five games remaining.

Their next contest will be a crucial step in that push as they take on the Calgary Roughnecks (4-10) on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 PM PST inside Lee's Family Forum on PENTA Field. Last season, Las Vegas faced Calgary twice and came up short both times, but nothing is more important than the game in front of them.

This matchup could be a statement game as the Desert Dogs continue to improve each night and make history in real time. With the team gaining momentum and every game counting in the playoff race, this is one fans won't want to miss.

LAS VEGAS DOUBLES DOWN IN ROCHESTER

The Desert Dogs made history with a 17-13 double-weekend victory over the Rochester Knighthawks (5-8), setting a franchise record with 10 first-half goals and tying their single-game scoring mark with 17.

Las Vegas jumped out to a 6-0 start with goals from Chris Cloutier, Drew Belgrave, and Jonathan Donville, before Mitch Jones added a delayed penalty goal to keep the momentum. Rochester briefly closed the gap in the second half, but a late five-goal surge in the fourth quarter propelled the Desert Dogs to the win.

The victory gave Las Vegas six wins, the most in a single season in franchise history.

Key performers:

- Adam Poitras - five goals, including a clutch fourth-quarter equalizer

- Mitch Jones - hat trick plus an empty-net goal

- Jonathan Donville - eight points (1G, 7A)

- Mitch Jones - nine points (4G, 5A)

- Adam Poitras - eight points (5G, 3A)

- Kyle Killen - extended his goal streak to seven games

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 81 points (30G, 51A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 77 points (19G, 58A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 62 points (28G, 34A)

#91 Adam Poitras - 42 points (14G, 18A)

#67 Kyle Killen - 30 points (19G, 11A)

WHO TO WATCH

With a playoff spot within reach, the Desert Dogs could benefit from help elsewhere in the league. Key matchups to keep an eye on:

Week 18:

- 3/27 @ 4 PM PST - Halifax Thunderbirds at Philadelphia Wings: A Philadelphia win is preferred, as Halifax holds the head-to-head advantage.

- 3/28 @ 4 PM PST - Georgia Swarm at Ottawa Black Bears: A Georgia win could help Las Vegas pass Ottawa in the standings, as the Dogs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

- 3/28 @ 4 PM PST - Rochester Knighthawks at Oshawa FireWolves: An Oshawa win would help separate Las Vegas from Rochester in the standings.

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE GAME

The penultimate home game will celebrate Heroes Night Presented by Sunshine Minting Institute, honoring local law enforcement, active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

Big Dog's Tiltyard Tailgate kicks off at 4:00 PM, featuring:

- $2 Big Dog's Good Boy Lagers

- Outdoor & patio-style games

- Decker's Kids Zone

- Touch-A-Truck event with local law enforcement

- Elite-8 NCAA Basketball on the big screen

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with Dogs Party Time starting at 6:30 PM. Fans in attendance will also receive Las Vegas Desert Dogs-themed dog tags to commemorate the night. Inside the arena, fans can enjoy $5 Good Boy Lagers and Twisted Tail Seltzers all night, along with Den Deals on fan-favorite foods like nachos, boxed popcorn, hot dogs, french fries, and pretzels, all for just $5.

The night will feature Year 4 of the first responders half-time dodgeball game, giving fans a fun, action-packed experience during intermission.

Fans 21 and older can continue the celebration at the Official After Party at the Rio Hotel & Casino's VooDoo Lounge from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 24, 2026

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