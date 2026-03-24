Navigating the Bye: Week 18 Around the NLL

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Well, the (10-5) Colorado Mammoth sure made the most of its recent Week 17 contest against the (4-10) Calgary Roughnecks, capturing a dramatic 14-12 victory en route to becoming the third team to secure a spot in the league's approaching 2025-26 postseason.

And while it's been quite the roller coaster of a journey watching the Burgundy Boys clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, the theatrics are far from over as the squad now prepares to lock down one of the prized Top 4 seeds.

Knowing the NLL's top-ranked teams will soon find themselves hosting Quarterfinal competitions within their own barns April 23-25 means the on-turf reps, rivalries and rotations throughout the league's standings will only further increase in importance as the NLL's playoff.

Entering Week 18 nestled into the No. 3 rank, the Mammoth sit alongside the (11-4) Saskatchewan Rush and (11-4) Vancouver Warriors as the only three squads both officially qualified for next month's postseason and with double-digit win totals to date.

Lurking just outside the "We're In Club" sits the (9-5) Georgia Swarm and (9-5) Toronto Rock.

While the team is 100% focused on taking care of business during its final three outings against the (6-7) Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Rush and Roughnecks, Mammoth fans should be well aware that Colorado faced the Rock and Swarm twice this season, meaning tiebreakers for the end-of-season standings could potentially involve the results of each mentioned two-game series.

The Mammoth are embracing their fourth and final bye week of the season during Week 18, but 12 of the league's 14 teams remain in action this weekend, meaning there's plenty of playoff picture-impacting showdowns on display March 27-29, each of which will be streamed digitally via NLL+ and ESPN+, including an opening slate showcase on Friday, four Saturday matchups and a Sunday afternoon clash for a cherry on top:

(5-9) Halifax Thunderbirds @ (3-11) Philadelphia Wings (Friday, March 27 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(9-5) Georgia Swarm @ (8-7) Ottawa Black Bears (Saturday, March 28 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(5-8) Rochester Knighthawks @ (4-10) Oshawa FireWolves (Saturday, March 28 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(8-6) Buffalo Bandits @ (11-4) Saskatchewan Rush (Saturday, March 28 @ 7 p.m. MT)

(4-10) Calgary Roughnecks @ (6-7) Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Saturday, March 28 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(9-5) Toronto Rock @ (3-11) Philadelphia Wings (Sunday, March 29 @ 11 a.m. MT)

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign rages on!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's Feb. 14 Valentine's Day showdown against the Toronto Rock, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 24, 2026

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