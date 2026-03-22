Colorado Mammoth Clinch 2025-26 NLL Postseason Berth

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially clinched a berth to the league's 2025-26 postseason via a 14-12 March to May victory over the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Joining the (11-4) Saskatchewan Rush and (11-4) Vancouver Warriors as one of three squads qualified for the eight-team tournament, the (10-5) Colorado Mammoth are set to embrace playoff contention for the first time since the NLL's 2022-23 campaign.

Zero of the four available opening round home games, awarded to the season's Top 4-ranked squads, have yet to be claimed, meaning the Burgundy Boys will continue to battle it out in hopes of securing a quarterfinal contest at the LOUD HOUSE in late April, and hopefully establish some home field advantage well into May!

With both the (9-5) Georgia Swarm and (9-5) Toronto Rock securing wins during Week 17's Friday night slate, the race to earn one of said Top 4 spots continues to heat up.

Colorado's remaining three home games begin with a LOUD HOUSE finale April 3 against the (5-7) Las Vegas Desert Dogs before the team hits the road for a pair of away contests to round out the regular season, set to duke it out with the Saskatchewan Rush and Calgary Roughnecks in Weeks 20 and 21, respectively.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

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