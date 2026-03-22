Roughnecks Edged out by Mammoth in 14-12 Showdown

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Denver, CO - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Colorado Mammoth tonight at Ball Arena in Denver by a score of 14-12.

The Roughnecks were trailing after a back-and-forth first quarter by a score of 3-2. Tyler Pace scored both goals in the frame for the Roughnecks. The second quarter saw Carter Cook score his first career NLL goal followed by a Tanner Cook marker to give the Riggers their first lead of the game. Colorado answered with three goals before a beautiful breakaway goal by Kyle Pepper stopped the Mammoth run. Colorado then added two more goals to take an 8-5 lead into halftime.

The third quarter started with a three straight goals by the Roughnecks to bring the game back to even at 8-8. A 5-minute major power play allowed the Mammoth to score two goals and regain the lead in the game. The Roughnecks battled back in the fourth quarter as a late Brayden Mayea goal brought them within one. Andrew Kew scored his 6th goal of the game and 10th point into the empty net to put it out of reach for the Roughnecks.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tyler Pace (5G, 4A), Tanner Cook (2G, 3A), and Brayden Mayea (2G, 2A). Aden Walsh made 35 saves in the loss.

The Roughnecks will head to Sin City next weekend for their only matchup of the season against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Game time is at 8:00pm MST on Saturday, March 28th. The Riggers next home action is on Saturday, April 4th when they battle the Oshawa Firewolves for Tiki Party presented by ATCO Energy. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

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