Roughnecks Edge out Mammoth in Thrilling 9-8 Finale

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks played their final game of the regular season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome, earning a 9-8 win over the Colorado Mammoth in front of 15,340 fans.

The Mammoth started the game with an early 3-0 lead before Brayden Mayea and Tanner Cook found the back of the net to finish the first quarter. Tanner Cook then scored his second goal of the game halfway through the second quarter to tie the game at 3-3. For the second straight game, Colby Bowman came into the net in relief as he made 24 saves in the first half.

Justin Inacio started the third quarter with his 4th goal of the season to give the Riggers their first lead of the night. Colorado answered with a pair of goals before Brayden Mayea scored his second of four goals on the night. The fourth quarter saw Tyler Pace find the back of the net for his 100th point of the season to regain the Roughnecks lead. Late goals by Brayden Mayea and Tyler Pace would seal the victory for the Roughnecks. Colby Bowman made 47 saves for his second straight win to finish off the season.

The Roughnecks had multiple players reach new career highs in points this season, including Tyler Pace (31G, 72A), Tanner Cook (49G, 52A), Brayden Mayea (31G, 37A), and Haiden Dickson (28G, 35A). Tanner Cook also captured the NLL goal scoring title with 49 goals, four more than the second closest player. He becomes the first Roughneck to lead the NLL in goals since Curtis Dickson did it in the 2016-17 season with 54 goals in 18 games played. Face-off specialist, Justin Inacio, also finished second in the league in face-off wins with 305.

The Roughnecks would like to thank all the fans and season ticket holders for their continued support this season.







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