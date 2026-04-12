Calgary Doubles up FireWolves 14-7

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Calgary Roughnecks picked up their fifth win of the season tonight on the road against the Oshawa Firewolves by a final score of 14-7.

The Roughnecks offence started early as Tanner Cook scored just 28 seconds into the game. He then added another to give the Riggers a two-goal lead and continue adding to his career high in goals. Oshawa responded with four straight goals before Tyler Pace ended the run with his first of the game. The Firewolves held a 5-3 lead after the first quarter. Tyler Pace scored to start the second quarter on the powerplay which was quickly answered by the Firewolves. The Roughnecks then scored four straight goals to end the half with an 8-6 lead.

Riley Isaacs scored his first goal of the season which was the lone goal in the third quarter. The Roughnecks then outscored the Firewolves by a margin of 5-1 in the fourth quarter, including a pair of goals by both Noah Manning and Brayden Mayea. Colby Bowman, who came into the game in relief in the second quarter, made 37 saves on 38 shots and picked up his first career NLL win.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (4G, 4A), Tyler Pace (2G, 5A), and Noah Manning (2G, 2A).

The Roughnecks will wrap up the 2025-26 regular season at home on Saturday, April 18th as the Colorado Mammoth come to the Scotiabank Saddledome for "Roughnecks Rodeo" presented by Cody & Sioux. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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